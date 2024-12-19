Explore
NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Stock Sees Decline in Today's Trading
NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Stock Sees Decline in Today's Trading

1 min read . Updated: 19 Dec 2024, 09:32 AM IST
Livemint

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC stock price went down today, 19 Dec 2024, by -1.52 %. The stock closed at 83.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 82.33 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC opened at 84.96 and closed slightly lower at 84.93. The stock reached a high of 85.18 and a low of 83.47 during the session. With a market capitalization of 84,016.67 crore, NHPC's performance reflects a 52-week high of 118.45 and a low of 58.35. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 566,467 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Dec 2024, 09:32:57 AM IST

NHPC Live Updates: NHPC trading at ₹82.33, down -1.52% from yesterday's ₹83.6

NHPC Live Updates: The current market price of NHPC has broken the first support of 83.05 & second support of 82.43 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 81.37. If the stock price breaks the final support of 81.37 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

19 Dec 2024, 09:19:10 AM IST

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NHPC has decreased by 1.60%, currently trading at 82.26. Over the past year, NHPC shares have experienced a gain of 28.97%, reaching 82.26. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 12.98%, reaching 24198.85 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.87%
3 Months-8.33%
6 Months-16.44%
YTD29.47%
1 Year28.97%
19 Dec 2024, 08:45:01 AM IST

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 184.73Support 183.05
Resistance 285.79Support 282.43
Resistance 386.41Support 381.37
19 Dec 2024, 08:35:55 AM IST

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 100.0, 19.62% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 61.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 124.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3332
    Buy1112
    Hold1111
    Sell2221
    Strong Sell1112
19 Dec 2024, 08:21:48 AM IST

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 25098 k

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 39.19% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 566 k.

19 Dec 2024, 08:03:19 AM IST

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC closed at ₹84.93 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 85.18 & 83.47 yesterday to end at 83.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

