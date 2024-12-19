NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Stock Sees Decline in Today's Trading

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC opened at ₹84.96 and closed slightly lower at ₹84.93. The stock reached a high of ₹85.18 and a low of ₹83.47 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹84,016.67 crore, NHPC's performance reflects a 52-week high of ₹118.45 and a low of ₹58.35. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 566,467 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NHPC Live Updates: The current market price of NHPC has broken the first support of ₹83.05 & second support of ₹82.43 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹81.37. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹81.37 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NHPC has decreased by 1.60%, currently trading at ₹82.26. Over the past year, NHPC shares have experienced a gain of 28.97%, reaching ₹82.26. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 12.98%, reaching 24198.85 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.87%
|3 Months
|-8.33%
|6 Months
|-16.44%
|YTD
|29.47%
|1 Year
|28.97%
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|84.73
|Support 1
|83.05
|Resistance 2
|85.79
|Support 2
|82.43
|Resistance 3
|86.41
|Support 3
|81.37
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹100.0, 19.62% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹61.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹124.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 39.19% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 566 k.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹85.18 & ₹83.47 yesterday to end at ₹83.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend