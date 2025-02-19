Hello User
NHPC Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC stock price went down today, 19 Feb 2025, by -0.19 %. The stock closed at 73.13 per share. The stock is currently trading at 72.99 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC opened at 73.25 and closed slightly lower at 73.13. The stock reached a high of 73.25 and a low of 71.13 during the session. With a market capitalization of 73,251.88 crore, NHPC has seen a 52-week high of 118.45 and a low of 71.01. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 476,098 shares for the day.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Feb 2025, 08:15 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16343 k

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 13.88% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 476 k.

19 Feb 2025, 08:03 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC closed at ₹73.13 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 73.25 & 71.13 yesterday to end at 72.99. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

