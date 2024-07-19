NHPC Share Price Live blog for 19 Jul 2024

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC's stock on the last trading day opened at ₹113.3 and closed at ₹113.25. The high for the day was ₹114.7 and the low was ₹107.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹108,837.95 crore. The 52-week high and low were at ₹118.45 and ₹45.35 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 9,259,342 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹95.0, 12.32% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹63.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹126.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|2
|3
|3
|Buy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 18.53% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 84 mn & BSE volume was 9 mn.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹114.7 & ₹107.5 yesterday to end at ₹108.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend