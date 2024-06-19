NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC stock drops on the market today

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC's stock price closed at ₹102.55, slightly lower than the open price of ₹103. The high for the day was ₹103.3, while the low was ₹101.25. The market capitalization stood at ₹102158.0 crore. The 52-week high and low for NHPC were ₹117.8 and ₹43.9 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1867913 shares.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Today, NHPC's stock price has dropped by 0.88% to reach ₹100.8, in line with the downward trend seen in its peer companies like JSW Energy, Adani Energy Solutions, Torrent Power, and SJVN. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are also down by 0.11% and 0.27% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|JSW Energy
|695.85
|-11.5
|-1.63
|713.55
|251.75
|114203.71
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1011.3
|-14.35
|-1.4
|1250.0
|686.9
|112809.77
|NHPC
|100.8
|-0.9
|-0.88
|117.8
|44.82
|101253.95
|Torrent Power
|1579.1
|-24.3
|-1.52
|1633.1
|588.75
|75894.2
|SJVN
|132.5
|-1.65
|-1.23
|170.45
|38.1
|52069.85
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC trading at ₹100.5, down -1.18% from yesterday's ₹101.7
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of NHPC has broken the first support of ₹100.66 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹99.92. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹99.92 then there can be further negative price movement.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The NHPC share price has decreased by -0.05% and is currently trading at ₹101.65. Over the past year, NHPC shares have seen a significant increase of 123.03% to ₹101.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.61% to 23629.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.27%
|3 Months
|14.91%
|6 Months
|56.82%
|YTD
|57.43%
|1 Year
|123.03%
NHPC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|102.72
|Support 1
|100.66
|Resistance 2
|104.04
|Support 2
|99.92
|Resistance 3
|104.78
|Support 3
|98.6
NHPC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹72.0, 29.2% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹42.333
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹93.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC volume yesterday was 37 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 132221 k
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 71.87% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 35 mn & BSE volume was 1867 k.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC closed at ₹102.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹103.3 & ₹101.25 yesterday to end at ₹102.55. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend