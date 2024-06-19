Explore
LIVE UPDATES

NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC stock drops on the market today

2 min read . Updated: 19 Jun 2024, 09:52 AM IST
Livemint

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC stock price went down today, 19 Jun 2024, by -1.18 %. The stock closed at 101.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 100.5 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC's stock price closed at 102.55, slightly lower than the open price of 103. The high for the day was 103.3, while the low was 101.25. The market capitalization stood at 102158.0 crore. The 52-week high and low for NHPC were 117.8 and 43.9 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1867913 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jun 2024, 09:52:08 AM IST

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Today, NHPC's stock price has dropped by 0.88% to reach 100.8, in line with the downward trend seen in its peer companies like JSW Energy, Adani Energy Solutions, Torrent Power, and SJVN. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are also down by 0.11% and 0.27% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
JSW Energy695.85-11.5-1.63713.55251.75114203.71
Adani Energy Solutions1011.3-14.35-1.41250.0686.9112809.77
NHPC100.8-0.9-0.88117.844.82101253.95
Torrent Power1579.1-24.3-1.521633.1588.7575894.2
SJVN132.5-1.65-1.23170.4538.152069.85
19 Jun 2024, 09:37:16 AM IST

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC trading at ₹100.5, down -1.18% from yesterday's ₹101.7

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of NHPC has broken the first support of 100.66 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 99.92. If the stock price breaks the second support of 99.92 then there can be further negative price movement.

19 Jun 2024, 09:22:44 AM IST

NHPC Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The NHPC share price has decreased by -0.05% and is currently trading at 101.65. Over the past year, NHPC shares have seen a significant increase of 123.03% to 101.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.61% to 23629.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.27%
3 Months14.91%
6 Months56.82%
YTD57.43%
1 Year123.03%
19 Jun 2024, 08:48:51 AM IST

NHPC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1102.72Support 1100.66
Resistance 2104.04Support 299.92
Resistance 3104.78Support 398.6
19 Jun 2024, 08:31:41 AM IST

NHPC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 72.0, 29.2% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 42.333
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 93.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
19 Jun 2024, 08:18:46 AM IST

NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC volume yesterday was 37 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 132221 k

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 71.87% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 35 mn & BSE volume was 1867 k.

19 Jun 2024, 08:00:14 AM IST

NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC closed at ₹102.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 103.3 & 101.25 yesterday to end at 102.55. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

