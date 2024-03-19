Active Stocks
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  NHPC Share Price Live blog for 19 Mar 2024
LIVE UPDATES

NHPC Share Price Live blog for 19 Mar 2024

1 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Livemint

NHPC stock price went down today, 19 Mar 2024, by -0.52 %. The stock closed at 82.97 per share. The stock is currently trading at 82.54 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Stock Price TodayPremium
NHPC Stock Price Today

NHPC Share Price Today : NHPC's stock opened at 84.09 and closed at 82.97 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 85.9 and the low was 82. The market capitalization of NHPC stood at 82,911.72 crore. The 52-week high for NHPC is 115.84 and the 52-week low is 38.7. The BSE volume for NHPC shares on the last trading day was 11,109,745.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Mar 2024, 08:01:01 AM IST

NHPC share price Live :NHPC closed at ₹82.97 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for NHPC on the BSE, the volume was 11,109,745 shares with a closing price of 82.97.

