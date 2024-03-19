NHPC Share Price Live blog for 19 Mar 2024

NHPC Share Price Today : NHPC's stock opened at ₹84.09 and closed at ₹82.97 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹85.9 and the low was ₹82. The market capitalization of NHPC stood at ₹82,911.72 crore. The 52-week high for NHPC is ₹115.84 and the 52-week low is ₹38.7. The BSE volume for NHPC shares on the last trading day was 11,109,745.
19 Mar 2024, 08:01 AM IST
