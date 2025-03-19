Explore
Active Stocks
Wed Mar 19 2025 15:59:42
  1. Itc share price
  2. 403.05 -1.55%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 158.55 2.52%
  1. Indusind Bank share price
  2. 692.35 1.56%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 276.95 2.27%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 265.75 1.66%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  NHPC Share Price Highlights : NHPC closed today at 80.19, up 1.29% from yesterday's 79.17
BackBack

NHPC Share Price Highlights : NHPC closed today at ₹80.19, up 1.29% from yesterday's ₹79.17

11 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2025, 08:01 PM IST
Livemint

NHPC Share Price Highlights : NHPC stock price went up today, 19 Mar 2025, by 1.29 %. The stock closed at 79.17 per share. The stock is currently trading at 80.19 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Share Price Highlights Premium
NHPC Share Price Highlights

NHPC Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, NHPC opened at 78.84 and closed at 78.30, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 79.32 and a low of 77.90 during the session. NHPC's market capitalization stands at 79,526.54 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 118.45 and a low of 71.01, with a trading volume of 774,081 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Mar 2025, 08:01:04 PM IST

NHPC Live Updates: Shareholding information

NHPC Live Updates: NHPC has a 4.38% MF holding & 8.77% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 3.63% in to 4.38% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 9.38% in to 8.77% in quarter.

19 Mar 2025, 07:35:18 PM IST

NHPC Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

NHPC has a ROE of 9.58% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 4.78% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 7.00% & 9.00% respectively.

19 Mar 2025, 07:04:14 PM IST

NHPC Live Updates: Financial performance

NHPC has delivered a EPS growth of 3.47% & a revenue degrowth of -0.05% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 99210.30 cr which is 3.00% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of -100.00% for revenue & -100.00% in profit for the quarter .

19 Mar 2025, 06:31:10 PM IST

NHPC Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

NHPC Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 92.0, 14.73% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 61.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 124.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4433
    Buy0.000.0011
    Hold2221
    Sell1112
    Strong Sell1111
19 Mar 2025, 06:02:14 PM IST

NHPC Live Updates: Stock Peers

NHPC Live Updates: The share price of NHPC has increased by 1.29% today, reaching 80.19, in line with its peers. Companies like Adani Energy Solutions, JSW Energy, and SJVN are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.32% and 0.20%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Energy Solutions812.814.351.81347.9588.2597892.37
Jsw Energy570.221.753.97804.95419.199657.76
Nhpc80.191.021.29118.4571.0180551.14
null1434.6558.054.222037.351166.072292.52
Sjvn91.663.854.38159.680.536020.5
19 Mar 2025, 05:35:06 PM IST

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Nhpc share price live: Today's Price range

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC stock experienced a trading range today with a low price of 79.02 and a high of 80.57. This indicates some volatility, reflecting investor interest and market dynamics throughout the day.

19 Mar 2025, 04:31:48 PM IST

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.44%; Futures open interest increased by 2.68%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in NHPC suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

19 Mar 2025, 03:50:51 PM IST

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC closed today at ₹80.19, up 1.29% from yesterday's ₹79.17

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC share price closed the day at 80.19 - a 1.29% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 80.81 , 81.47 , 82.35. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 79.27 , 78.39 , 77.73.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

19 Mar 2025, 03:49:35 PM IST

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is -7.51% lower than yesterday

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, NHPC's trading volume has decreased by 7.51% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at 80.19, reflecting a decline of 1.29%. Monitoring trading volume alongside price is crucial for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically signals a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with high volume may indicate a potential further decrease in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 03:30:35 PM IST

NHPC Share Price Live Updates:

19 Mar 2025, 03:15:45 PM IST

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC trading at ₹80.21, up 1.31% from yesterday's ₹79.17

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of NHPC has surpassed the first resistance of 79.69 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 80.26. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 80.26 then there can be further positive price movement.

19 Mar 2025, 02:58:43 PM IST

NHPC Live Updates: NHPC Short Term and Long Term Trends

NHPC Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of NHPC share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bullish

19 Mar 2025, 02:56:08 PM IST

NHPC Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days77.08
10 Days75.93
20 Days75.79
50 Days76.82
100 Days79.38
300 Days89.45
19 Mar 2025, 02:49:05 PM IST

NHPC Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -15.96% lower than yesterday

NHPC Live Updates: As of 2 PM, NHPC's trading volume has decreased by 15.96% compared to yesterday, while its price stands at 80.37, reflecting a drop of 1.52%. Volume traded serves as a crucial metric alongside price for analyzing trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume generally indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 02:37:24 PM IST

NHPC Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

NHPC Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 80.52 and 80.0 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 80.0 and selling near hourly resistance 80.52 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 180.42Support 180.11
Resistance 280.53Support 279.91
Resistance 380.73Support 379.8
19 Mar 2025, 02:12:52 PM IST

NHPC Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

NHPC Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 92.0, 14.8% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 61.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 124.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4433
    Buy0.000.0011
    Hold2221
    Sell1112
    Strong Sell1111
19 Mar 2025, 02:00:18 PM IST

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC trading at ₹80.11, up 1.19% from yesterday's ₹79.17

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of NHPC has surpassed the first resistance of 79.69 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 80.26. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 80.26 then there can be further positive price movement.

19 Mar 2025, 01:50:05 PM IST

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is -16.21% lower than yesterday

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, NHPC's trading volume has decreased by 16.21% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at 80.01, reflecting a decline of 1.06%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further drop in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 01:35:10 PM IST

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 80.91 and 79.86 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 79.86 and selling near hourly resistance 80.91 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 180.52Support 180.0
Resistance 280.79Support 279.75
Resistance 381.04Support 379.48
19 Mar 2025, 01:11:03 PM IST

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.25%; Futures open interest increased by 1.84%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in NHPC suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

19 Mar 2025, 01:00:47 PM IST

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Nhpc share price live: Today's Price range

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Today, NHPC stock recorded a low of 79.02 and reached a high of 80.57. This shows a trading range of 1.55 for the day, reflecting moderate activity in the stock's performance. Investors will be watching for further developments in the coming sessions.

19 Mar 2025, 12:47:57 PM IST

NHPC Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -11.46% lower than yesterday

NHPC Live Updates: As of midnight, NHPC's trading volume has decreased by 11.46% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 80.43, reflecting a drop of 1.59%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 12:33:02 PM IST

NHPC Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

NHPC Live Updates: NHPC touched a high of 80.57 & a low of 79.52 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour stock broke all the hourly resistance levels & is indicating extreme bullishness. Traders are advised to evaluate overbought conditions in hourly timeframe & tighten the stop losses.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 180.91Support 179.86
Resistance 281.26Support 279.16
Resistance 381.96Support 378.81
19 Mar 2025, 12:24:52 PM IST

NHPC Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days77.08
10 Days75.93
20 Days75.79
50 Days76.82
100 Days79.38
300 Days89.45
19 Mar 2025, 12:24:12 PM IST

NHPC Live Updates: NHPC Short Term and Long Term Trends

NHPC Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of NHPC share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bullish

19 Mar 2025, 12:11:39 PM IST

NHPC Live Updates: NHPC trading at ₹80.42, up 1.58% from yesterday's ₹79.17

NHPC Live Updates: The current market price of NHPC has surpassed the first resistance of 79.69 & second resistance of 80.26 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 81.16. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 81.16 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

19 Mar 2025, 11:46:58 AM IST

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -37.45% lower than yesterday

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for NHPC has decreased by 37.45% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 79.63, reflecting a decline of 0.58%. Analyzing volume in conjunction with price is crucial for identifying market trends. An increase in price alongside higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with elevated volume could signal a potential further drop in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 11:36:12 AM IST

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 79.95 and 79.45 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 79.45 and selling near hourly resistance 79.95 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 179.79Support 179.43
Resistance 280.01Support 279.29
Resistance 380.15Support 379.07
19 Mar 2025, 11:23:47 AM IST

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC trading at ₹79.56, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹79.17

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC share price is at 79.56 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 78.22 and 79.69 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 78.22 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 79.69 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

19 Mar 2025, 11:15:47 AM IST

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Today, NHPC's share price has increased by 0.77%, reaching 79.78, aligning with the upward trend of its peers. Companies like Adani Energy Solutions, JSW Energy, and SJVN are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.30% and 0.24%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Energy Solutions813.4515.01.881347.9588.2597970.66
Jsw Energy565.5517.13.12804.95419.198845.05
Nhpc79.780.610.77118.4571.0180139.29
null1428.551.93.772037.351166.071982.62
Sjvn90.252.442.78159.680.535466.4
19 Mar 2025, 11:01:12 AM IST

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 92.0, 15.37% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 61.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 124.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4433
    Buy0.000.0011
    Hold2221
    Sell1112
    Strong Sell1111
19 Mar 2025, 10:48:53 AM IST

NHPC Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -31.87% lower than yesterday

NHPC Live Updates: As of 10 AM, NHPC's trading volume has decreased by 31.87% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at 79.80, reflecting a decline of 0.80%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume often indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a drop in price with high volume may signal a potential further decline.

19 Mar 2025, 10:37:16 AM IST

NHPC Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

NHPC Live Updates: NHPC touched a high of 79.86 & a low of 79.36 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 179.95Support 179.45
Resistance 280.16Support 279.16
Resistance 380.45Support 378.95
19 Mar 2025, 10:14:15 AM IST

NHPC Live Updates:

19 Mar 2025, 09:55:38 AM IST

NHPC Live Updates: Stock Peers

NHPC Live Updates: Today, NHPC's share price has increased by 0.61%, reaching 79.65, in line with its peers. Companies like Adani Energy Solutions, JSW Energy, and SJVN are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are showing slight changes, with Nifty down by 0.05% and Sensex up by 0.11%.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Energy Solutions807.69.151.151347.9588.2597266.09
Jsw Energy564.6516.22.95804.95419.198687.75
Nhpc79.650.480.61118.4571.0180008.7
null1396.519.91.452037.351166.070370.13
Sjvn89.361.551.77159.680.535116.65
19 Mar 2025, 09:41:04 AM IST

NHPC Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.2%; Futures open interest increased by 0.49%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in NHPC suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

19 Mar 2025, 09:33:15 AM IST

NHPC Live Updates: NHPC trading at ₹79.69, up 0.66% from yesterday's ₹79.17

NHPC Live Updates: NHPC share price is at 79.69 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 78.22 and 79.69 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 78.22 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 79.69 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

19 Mar 2025, 09:15:54 AM IST

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC's share price has increased by 0.08%, currently trading at 79.23. However, over the past year, NHPC shares have declined by 4.08%, also settling at 79.23. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22834.30 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.39%
3 Months-0.22%
6 Months-17.14%
YTD-1.93%
1 Year-4.08%
19 Mar 2025, 08:47:40 AM IST

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 179.69Support 178.22
Resistance 280.26Support 277.32
Resistance 381.16Support 376.75
19 Mar 2025, 08:32:11 AM IST

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 92.0, 16.21% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 61.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 124.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4433
    Buy0.000.0011
    Hold2221
    Sell1112
    Strong Sell1111
19 Mar 2025, 08:17:04 AM IST

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 19398 k

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 33.37% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 774 k.

19 Mar 2025, 08:02:46 AM IST

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC closed at ₹78.30 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 79.32 & 77.90 yesterday to end at 79.17. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue