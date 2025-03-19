NHPC Share Price Highlights : NHPC closed today at 80.19, up 1.29% from yesterday's 79.17

NHPC Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, NHPC opened at ₹78.84 and closed at ₹78.30, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹79.32 and a low of ₹77.90 during the session. NHPC's market capitalization stands at ₹79,526.54 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹118.45 and a low of ₹71.01, with a trading volume of 774,081 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NHPC Live Updates: NHPC has a 4.38% MF holding & 8.77% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 3.63% in to 4.38% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 9.38% in to 8.77% in quarter.
NHPC has a ROE of 9.58% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 4.78% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 7.00% & 9.00% respectively.
NHPC has delivered a EPS growth of 3.47% & a revenue degrowth of -0.05% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 99210.30 cr which is 3.00% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of -100.00% for revenue & -100.00% in profit for the quarter .
NHPC Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹92.0, 14.73% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹61.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹124.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|1
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
NHPC Live Updates: The share price of NHPC has increased by 1.29% today, reaching ₹80.19, in line with its peers. Companies like Adani Energy Solutions, JSW Energy, and SJVN are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.32% and 0.20%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Energy Solutions
|812.8
|14.35
|1.8
|1347.9
|588.25
|97892.37
|Jsw Energy
|570.2
|21.75
|3.97
|804.95
|419.1
|99657.76
|Nhpc
|80.19
|1.02
|1.29
|118.45
|71.01
|80551.14
|null
|1434.65
|58.05
|4.22
|2037.35
|1166.0
|72292.52
|Sjvn
|91.66
|3.85
|4.38
|159.6
|80.5
|36020.5
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC stock experienced a trading range today with a low price of ₹79.02 and a high of ₹80.57. This indicates some volatility, reflecting investor interest and market dynamics throughout the day.
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in NHPC suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC share price closed the day at ₹80.19 - a 1.29% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 80.81 , 81.47 , 82.35. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 79.27 , 78.39 , 77.73.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, NHPC's trading volume has decreased by 7.51% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at ₹80.19, reflecting a decline of 1.29%. Monitoring trading volume alongside price is crucial for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically signals a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with high volume may indicate a potential further decrease in prices.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of NHPC has surpassed the first resistance of ₹79.69 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹80.26. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹80.26 then there can be further positive price movement.
NHPC Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of NHPC share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|77.08
|10 Days
|75.93
|20 Days
|75.79
|50 Days
|76.82
|100 Days
|79.38
|300 Days
|89.45
NHPC Live Updates: As of 2 PM, NHPC's trading volume has decreased by 15.96% compared to yesterday, while its price stands at ₹80.37, reflecting a drop of 1.52%. Volume traded serves as a crucial metric alongside price for analyzing trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume generally indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.
NHPC Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 80.52 and 80.0 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 80.0 and selling near hourly resistance 80.52 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|80.42
|Support 1
|80.11
|Resistance 2
|80.53
|Support 2
|79.91
|Resistance 3
|80.73
|Support 3
|79.8
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of NHPC has surpassed the first resistance of ₹79.69 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹80.26. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹80.26 then there can be further positive price movement.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, NHPC's trading volume has decreased by 16.21% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at ₹80.01, reflecting a decline of 1.06%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further drop in prices.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 80.91 and 79.86 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 79.86 and selling near hourly resistance 80.91 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|80.52
|Support 1
|80.0
|Resistance 2
|80.79
|Support 2
|79.75
|Resistance 3
|81.04
|Support 3
|79.48
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in NHPC suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Today, NHPC stock recorded a low of ₹79.02 and reached a high of ₹80.57. This shows a trading range of ₹1.55 for the day, reflecting moderate activity in the stock's performance. Investors will be watching for further developments in the coming sessions.
NHPC Live Updates: As of midnight, NHPC's trading volume has decreased by 11.46% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹80.43, reflecting a drop of 1.59%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
NHPC Live Updates: NHPC touched a high of 80.57 & a low of 79.52 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour stock broke all the hourly resistance levels & is indicating extreme bullishness. Traders are advised to evaluate overbought conditions in hourly timeframe & tighten the stop losses.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|80.91
|Support 1
|79.86
|Resistance 2
|81.26
|Support 2
|79.16
|Resistance 3
|81.96
|Support 3
|78.81
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|77.08
|10 Days
|75.93
|20 Days
|75.79
|50 Days
|76.82
|100 Days
|79.38
|300 Days
|89.45
NHPC Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of NHPC share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bullish
NHPC Live Updates: The current market price of NHPC has surpassed the first resistance of ₹79.69 & second resistance of ₹80.26 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹81.16. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹81.16 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for NHPC has decreased by 37.45% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹79.63, reflecting a decline of 0.58%. Analyzing volume in conjunction with price is crucial for identifying market trends. An increase in price alongside higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with elevated volume could signal a potential further drop in prices.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 79.95 and 79.45 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 79.45 and selling near hourly resistance 79.95 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|79.79
|Support 1
|79.43
|Resistance 2
|80.01
|Support 2
|79.29
|Resistance 3
|80.15
|Support 3
|79.07
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC share price is at ₹79.56 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹78.22 and ₹79.69 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹78.22 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 79.69 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Today, NHPC's share price has increased by 0.77%, reaching ₹79.78, aligning with the upward trend of its peers. Companies like Adani Energy Solutions, JSW Energy, and SJVN are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.30% and 0.24%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Energy Solutions
|813.45
|15.0
|1.88
|1347.9
|588.25
|97970.66
|Jsw Energy
|565.55
|17.1
|3.12
|804.95
|419.1
|98845.05
|Nhpc
|79.78
|0.61
|0.77
|118.45
|71.01
|80139.29
|null
|1428.5
|51.9
|3.77
|2037.35
|1166.0
|71982.62
|Sjvn
|90.25
|2.44
|2.78
|159.6
|80.5
|35466.4
NHPC Live Updates: As of 10 AM, NHPC's trading volume has decreased by 31.87% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at ₹79.80, reflecting a decline of 0.80%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume often indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a drop in price with high volume may signal a potential further decline.
NHPC Live Updates: NHPC touched a high of 79.86 & a low of 79.36 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|79.95
|Support 1
|79.45
|Resistance 2
|80.16
|Support 2
|79.16
|Resistance 3
|80.45
|Support 3
|78.95
NHPC Live Updates: Today, NHPC's share price has increased by 0.61%, reaching ₹79.65, in line with its peers. Companies like Adani Energy Solutions, JSW Energy, and SJVN are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are showing slight changes, with Nifty down by 0.05% and Sensex up by 0.11%.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Energy Solutions
|807.6
|9.15
|1.15
|1347.9
|588.25
|97266.09
|Jsw Energy
|564.65
|16.2
|2.95
|804.95
|419.1
|98687.75
|Nhpc
|79.65
|0.48
|0.61
|118.45
|71.01
|80008.7
|null
|1396.5
|19.9
|1.45
|2037.35
|1166.0
|70370.13
|Sjvn
|89.36
|1.55
|1.77
|159.6
|80.5
|35116.65
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in NHPC suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
NHPC Live Updates: NHPC share price is at ₹79.69 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹78.22 and ₹79.69 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹78.22 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 79.69 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC's share price has increased by 0.08%, currently trading at ₹79.23. However, over the past year, NHPC shares have declined by 4.08%, also settling at ₹79.23. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22834.30 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.39%
|3 Months
|-0.22%
|6 Months
|-17.14%
|YTD
|-1.93%
|1 Year
|-4.08%
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|79.69
|Support 1
|78.22
|Resistance 2
|80.26
|Support 2
|77.32
|Resistance 3
|81.16
|Support 3
|76.75
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 33.37% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 774 k.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹79.32 & ₹77.90 yesterday to end at ₹79.17. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.