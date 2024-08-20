NHPC Share Price Live blog for 20 Aug 2024

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC opened at ₹94.8 and closed at ₹94.15. The stock reached a high of ₹97.4 and a low of ₹94.5. The company has a market capitalization of ₹96,633.23 crore. NHPC's 52-week high is ₹118.45, while its 52-week low is ₹48.48. The BSE volume for the day was 3,358,178 shares.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|97.5
|Support 1
|94.65
|Resistance 2
|98.85
|Support 2
|93.15
|Resistance 3
|100.35
|Support 3
|91.8
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹101.5, 5.51% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹63.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹126.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Hold
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|1
|1
|1
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 24.13% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 31 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹97.4 & ₹94.5 yesterday to end at ₹96.2. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.