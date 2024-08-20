Hello User
NHPC Share Price Live blog for 20 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC stock price went up today, 20 Aug 2024, by 2.18 %. The stock closed at 94.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 96.2 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC opened at 94.8 and closed at 94.15. The stock reached a high of 97.4 and a low of 94.5. The company has a market capitalization of 96,633.23 crore. NHPC's 52-week high is 118.45, while its 52-week low is 48.48. The BSE volume for the day was 3,358,178 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Aug 2024, 08:47 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 197.5Support 194.65
Resistance 298.85Support 293.15
Resistance 3100.35Support 391.8
20 Aug 2024, 08:30 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 101.5, 5.51% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 63.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 126.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2333
    Buy2210
    Hold1000
    Sell1122
    Strong Sell2111
20 Aug 2024, 08:15 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC volume yesterday was 34 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 45600 k

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 24.13% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 31 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

20 Aug 2024, 08:00 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC closed at ₹94.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 97.4 & 94.5 yesterday to end at 96.2. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

