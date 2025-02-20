Hello User
NHPC Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC stock price went up today, 20 Feb 2025, by 2.21 %. The stock closed at 72.99 per share. The stock is currently trading at 74.60 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC opened at 73 and closed slightly lower at 72.99. The stock reached a high of 74.87 and a low of 72.24 during the session. With a market capitalization of 74,867.66 crore, NHPC's shares traded with a volume of 718,401 on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 118.45 and a low of 71.01.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Feb 2025, 08:49 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 175.56Support 172.88
Resistance 276.54Support 271.18
Resistance 378.24Support 370.2
20 Feb 2025, 08:31 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 92.0, 23.32% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 61.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 124.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy1111
    Hold2211
    Sell1122
    Strong Sell1111
20 Feb 2025, 08:16 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16565 k

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 22.85% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 718 k.

20 Feb 2025, 08:04 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC closed at ₹72.99 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 74.87 & 72.24 yesterday to end at 74.60. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

