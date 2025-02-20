NHPC Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2025

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC opened at ₹73 and closed slightly lower at ₹72.99. The stock reached a high of ₹74.87 and a low of ₹72.24 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹74,867.66 crore, NHPC's shares traded with a volume of 718,401 on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹118.45 and a low of ₹71.01.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|75.56
|Support 1
|72.88
|Resistance 2
|76.54
|Support 2
|71.18
|Resistance 3
|78.24
|Support 3
|70.2
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹92.0, 23.32% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹61.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹124.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 22.85% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 718 k.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹74.87 & ₹72.24 yesterday to end at ₹74.60. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend