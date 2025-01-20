NHPC Share Price Live blog for 20 Jan 2025

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC opened at ₹78.75 and closed slightly higher at ₹78.79. The stock experienced a high of ₹80.95 and a low of ₹78.10, reflecting some volatility throughout the day. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹80,762.08 crore. Over the past year, NHPC's shares have fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹118.45 and a low of ₹68.54, with a trading volume of 750,910 shares on BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The NHPC share price has decreased by 0.19%, currently trading at ₹80.27. Over the past year, NHPC shares have experienced a price increase of 13.08%, reaching ₹80.27. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 7.31%, reaching 23203.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.96%
|3 Months
|1.31%
|6 Months
|-24.34%
|YTD
|-0.36%
|1 Year
|13.08%
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|81.45
|Support 1
|78.85
|Resistance 2
|82.32
|Support 2
|77.12
|Resistance 3
|84.05
|Support 3
|76.25
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 17.69% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 750 k.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹80.95 & ₹78.1 yesterday to end at ₹80.42. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.