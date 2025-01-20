Hello User
NHPC Share Price Live blog for 20 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:22 AM IST Trade
NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC stock price went up today, 20 Jan 2025, by 2.07 %. The stock closed at 78.79 per share. The stock is currently trading at 80.42 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC opened at 78.75 and closed slightly higher at 78.79. The stock experienced a high of 80.95 and a low of 78.10, reflecting some volatility throughout the day. The company's market capitalization stands at 80,762.08 crore. Over the past year, NHPC's shares have fluctuated between a 52-week high of 118.45 and a low of 68.54, with a trading volume of 750,910 shares on BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jan 2025, 09:22 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The NHPC share price has decreased by 0.19%, currently trading at 80.27. Over the past year, NHPC shares have experienced a price increase of 13.08%, reaching 80.27. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 7.31%, reaching 23203.20 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.96%
3 Months1.31%
6 Months-24.34%
YTD-0.36%
1 Year13.08%
20 Jan 2025, 08:49 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 181.45Support 178.85
Resistance 282.32Support 277.12
Resistance 384.05Support 376.25
20 Jan 2025, 08:20 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 19857 k

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 17.69% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 750 k.

20 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC closed at ₹78.79 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 80.95 & 78.1 yesterday to end at 80.42. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

