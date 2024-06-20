NHPC Share Price Live blog for 20 Jun 2024

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC's stock showed a slight decrease in value on the last trading day, opening at ₹101.85 and closing at ₹101.7. The high for the day was ₹102.25, and the low was ₹99.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹100,500.57 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹117.8 and a low of ₹44.82. The BSE volume for the day was 4,425,926 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 63.88% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 39 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹102.25 & ₹99.05 yesterday to end at ₹101.7. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.