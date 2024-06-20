Hello User
NHPC Share Price Live blog for 20 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC stock price went down today, 20 Jun 2024, by -1.62 %. The stock closed at 101.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 100.05 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC's stock showed a slight decrease in value on the last trading day, opening at 101.85 and closing at 101.7. The high for the day was 102.25, and the low was 99.05. The market capitalization stood at 100,500.57 crore, with a 52-week high of 117.8 and a low of 44.82. The BSE volume for the day was 4,425,926 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jun 2024, 08:17 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC volume yesterday was 43 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 120915 k

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 63.88% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 39 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.

20 Jun 2024, 08:03 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC closed at ₹101.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 102.25 & 99.05 yesterday to end at 101.7. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

