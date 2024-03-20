NHPC Share Price Live blog for 20 Mar 2024

NHPC stock price went down today, 20 Mar 2024, by -0.12 %. The stock closed at 82.54 per share. The stock is currently trading at 82.44 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
NHPC Share Price Today : NHPC closed the day at ₹82.54, slightly lower than the opening price of ₹82.59. The stock reached a high of ₹83.49 and a low of ₹81.5 during the day. The market capitalization stands at ₹82,811.27 crore. The 52-week high for NHPC is ₹115.84 and the 52-week low is ₹38.7. The BSE volume for NHPC was 8,307,254 shares on the last trading day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Mar 2024, 08:02:19 AM IST
NHPC share price Live :NHPC closed at ₹82.54 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for NHPC on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 8,307,254 and the closing price was ₹82.54.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!