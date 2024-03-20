Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

NHPC Share Price Live blog for 20 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NHPC stock price went down today, 20 Mar 2024, by -0.12 %. The stock closed at 82.54 per share. The stock is currently trading at 82.44 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Stock Price Today

NHPC Share Price Today : NHPC closed the day at 82.54, slightly lower than the opening price of 82.59. The stock reached a high of 83.49 and a low of 81.5 during the day. The market capitalization stands at 82,811.27 crore. The 52-week high for NHPC is 115.84 and the 52-week low is 38.7. The BSE volume for NHPC was 8,307,254 shares on the last trading day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST NHPC share price Live :NHPC closed at ₹82.54 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for NHPC on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 8,307,254 and the closing price was 82.54.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!