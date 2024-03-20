NHPC Share Price Live blog for 20 Mar 2024

NHPC Share Price Today : NHPC closed the day at ₹82.54, slightly lower than the opening price of ₹82.59. The stock reached a high of ₹83.49 and a low of ₹81.5 during the day. The market capitalization stands at ₹82,811.27 crore. The 52-week high for NHPC is ₹115.84 and the 52-week low is ₹38.7. The BSE volume for NHPC was 8,307,254 shares on the last trading day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST
NHPC share price Live :NHPC closed at ₹82.54 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for NHPC on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 8,307,254 and the closing price was ₹82.54.