Explore
Active Stocks
Thu Mar 20 2025 15:59:14
  1. Itc share price
  2. 403.70 0.16%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 159.00 0.28%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 267.95 0.83%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 690.15 1.21%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,268.55 1.67%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  NHPC Share Price Highlights : NHPC closed today at 79.99, down -0.25% from yesterday's 80.19
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

NHPC Share Price Highlights : NHPC closed today at ₹79.99, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹80.19

11 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2025, 07:02 PM IST
Livemint

NHPC Share Price Highlights : NHPC stock price went down today, 20 Mar 2025, by -0.25 %. The stock closed at 80.19 per share. The stock is currently trading at 79.99 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Share Price Highlights Premium
NHPC Share Price Highlights

NHPC Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, NHPC opened at 79.29 and closed slightly lower at 79.17. The stock reached a high of 80.57 and a low of 79.02 during the day. NHPC has a market capitalization of 80,551.14 crore, with a 52-week high of 118.45 and a low of 71.01. The BSE volume for the day was 1,203,919 shares traded.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Mar 2025, 07:02:40 PM IST

NHPC Live Updates: Financial performance

NHPC has delivered a EPS growth of 3.47% & a revenue degrowth of -0.05% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 99210.30 cr which is 3.00% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of -100.00% for revenue & -100.00% in profit for the quarter .

20 Mar 2025, 06:30:35 PM IST

NHPC Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

NHPC Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 92.0, 15.01% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 61.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 124.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4433
    Buy0.000.0011
    Hold2221
    Sell1112
    Strong Sell1111
20 Mar 2025, 06:05:41 PM IST

NHPC Live Updates: Stock Peers

NHPC Live Updates: Today, NHPC's share price decreased by 0.25%, trading at 79.99, amidst a mixed performance from its peers. While companies like Jsw Energy and Sjvn experienced declines, Adani Energy Solutions and Torrent Power saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 1.24% and 1.19%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Energy Solutions815.31.750.221347.9588.2598193.47
Jsw Energy562.35-7.85-1.38804.95419.198285.76
Nhpc79.99-0.2-0.25118.4571.0180350.24
Torrent Power1462.222.051.532037.351166.073680.77
Sjvn91.08-0.58-0.63159.680.535792.57
20 Mar 2025, 05:35:26 PM IST

NHPC Live Updates: Nhpc share price live: Today's Price range

NHPC Live Updates: Today, Nhpc stock experienced a low of 79.69 and reached a high of 81.69. This indicates a trading range of 2.00 for the day, reflecting moderate volatility in the stock's performance. Investors may be watching for further movements in the coming sessions.

20 Mar 2025, 03:49:06 PM IST

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC closed today at ₹79.99, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹80.19

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC share price closed the day at 79.99 - a 0.25% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 81.34 , 82.63 , 83.47. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 79.21 , 78.37 , 77.08.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

20 Mar 2025, 03:48:58 PM IST

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is 9.99% higher than yesterday

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, NHPC's trading volume has increased by 9.99% compared to yesterday, while the stock price stands at 79.99, reflecting a decrease of 0.25%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with increased volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 03:31:37 PM IST

NHPC Share Price Live Updates:

20 Mar 2025, 03:15:17 PM IST

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC trading at ₹80.08, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹80.19

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC share price is at 80.08 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 79.27 and 80.81 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 79.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 80.81 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 02:59:14 PM IST

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC Short Term and Long Term Trends

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of NHPC share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bullish

20 Mar 2025, 02:55:00 PM IST

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days77.31
10 Days76.45
20 Days75.94
50 Days76.72
100 Days79.37
300 Days89.33
20 Mar 2025, 02:50:59 PM IST

NHPC Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 16.65% higher than yesterday

NHPC Live Updates: As of 2 PM, NHPC's trading volume has increased by 16.65% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 80.25, reflecting a rise of 0.07%. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze market trends alongside price changes. An increase in price coupled with higher trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 02:34:39 PM IST

NHPC Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

NHPC Live Updates: NHPC touched a high of 80.48 & a low of 80.08 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price fell below the hourly support of 80.25 (Support level 1), indicating bearish sentiment. Traders can reduce long positions and watch out for further support at 80.09 & 79.97 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 180.4Support 180.0
Resistance 280.64Support 279.84
Resistance 380.8Support 379.6
20 Mar 2025, 02:12:43 PM IST

NHPC Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

NHPC Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 92.0, 14.81% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 61.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 124.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4433
    Buy0.000.0011
    Hold2221
    Sell1112
    Strong Sell1111
20 Mar 2025, 02:03:13 PM IST

NHPC Live Updates: NHPC trading at ₹80.25, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹80.19

NHPC Live Updates: NHPC share price is at 80.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 79.27 and 80.81 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 79.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 80.81 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 01:49:03 PM IST

NHPC Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is 17.48% higher than yesterday

NHPC Live Updates: As of 1 PM, NHPC's trading volume has increased by 17.48% compared to yesterday, with the stock price currently at 80.41, reflecting a rise of 0.27%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price changes is crucial for identifying market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high trading volume typically indicates a potential for sustainable growth, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal a further drop in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 01:36:45 PM IST

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC touched a high of 80.48 & a low of 80.2 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price crossed above hourly resistance 80.43 (Resistance level 1), indicating bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 180.53Support 180.25
Resistance 280.65Support 280.09
Resistance 380.81Support 379.97
20 Mar 2025, 01:14:45 PM IST

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.27%; Futures open interest increased by 0.14%

A lower futures price along with higher open interest in NHPC suggests that it may experience negative price movement in the coming days as well so traders can continue to hold their short positions.

20 Mar 2025, 01:04:42 PM IST

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Nhpc share price live: Today's Price range

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC stock experienced a trading range today with a low of 79.69 and a high of 81.69. This indicates a modest fluctuation in price, reflecting market activity and investor sentiment throughout the trading session.

20 Mar 2025, 12:48:29 PM IST

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 29.86% higher than yesterday

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: As of midnight, NHPC's trading volume has increased by 29.86% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at 80.45, reflecting a rise of 0.32%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. A positive price increase coupled with high volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price change with elevated volume may signal a possible further decline in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 12:35:40 PM IST

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 80.44 and 79.98 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 79.98 and selling near hourly resistance 80.44 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 180.43Support 180.15
Resistance 280.54Support 279.98
Resistance 380.71Support 379.87
20 Mar 2025, 12:24:51 PM IST

NHPC Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days77.31
10 Days76.45
20 Days75.94
50 Days76.72
100 Days79.37
300 Days89.33
20 Mar 2025, 12:22:38 PM IST

NHPC Live Updates: NHPC Short Term and Long Term Trends

NHPC Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of NHPC share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bullish

20 Mar 2025, 12:13:52 PM IST

NHPC Live Updates: NHPC trading at ₹80.26, up 0.09% from yesterday's ₹80.19

NHPC Live Updates: NHPC share price is at 80.26 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 79.27 and 80.81 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 79.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 80.81 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 11:45:44 AM IST

NHPC Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 116.05% higher than yesterday

NHPC Live Updates: As of 11 AM, NHPC's trading volume has increased by 116.05% compared to yesterday, while the stock price stands at 80.19, showing no change. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with increased volume may signal potential further decreases in value.

20 Mar 2025, 11:33:01 AM IST

NHPC Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

NHPC Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 81.29 and 79.7 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 79.7 and selling near hourly resistance 81.29 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 180.44Support 179.98
Resistance 280.72Support 279.8
Resistance 380.9Support 379.52
20 Mar 2025, 11:27:59 AM IST

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC trading at ₹80.19, up 0.00% from yesterday's ₹80.19

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC share price is at 80.19 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 79.27 and 80.81 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 79.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 80.81 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 11:17:58 AM IST

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Today, NHPC's share price has increased by 0.12%, reaching 80.29, while its competitors, including Adani Energy Solutions, Jsw Energy, Torrent Power, and Sjvn, are experiencing declines. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have seen drops of 0.59% and 0.68%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Energy Solutions810.65-2.9-0.361347.9588.2597633.43
Jsw Energy556.4-13.8-2.42804.95419.197245.84
Nhpc80.290.10.12118.4571.0180651.59
Torrent Power1431.55-8.6-0.62037.351166.072136.31
Sjvn90.97-0.69-0.75159.680.535749.34
20 Mar 2025, 11:00:38 AM IST

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 92.0, 14.64% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 61.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 124.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4433
    Buy0.000.0011
    Hold2221
    Sell1112
    Strong Sell1111
20 Mar 2025, 10:50:48 AM IST

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 143.39% higher than yesterday

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: As of 10 AM, NHPC's trading volume has surged to 143.39% above yesterday's levels, while the stock price is at 80.20, reflecting a slight increase of 0.01%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An upward price movement accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable increase, whereas a downward price trend with elevated volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 10:37:18 AM IST

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC touched a high of 81.28 & a low of 79.69 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 181.29Support 179.7
Resistance 282.08Support 278.9
Resistance 382.88Support 378.11
20 Mar 2025, 10:10:00 AM IST

NHPC Live Updates:

20 Mar 2025, 10:04:05 AM IST

NHPC share price gains on fundraising news: plans raise up to ₹6300 crore in FY26

Stock Market Today: NHPC share price gained during the morning trades on Monday on fundraising news. The company now plans for raising of debt up to Rs.6,300 crore during FY 2025-26

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/nhpc-share-price-gains-on-fundraising-news-plans-raise-up-to-rs-6300-crore-in-fy26-11742442495399.html

20 Mar 2025, 09:54:10 AM IST

NHPC Live Updates: Stock Peers

NHPC Live Updates: Today, NHPC's share price has increased by 0.16%, reaching 80.32. In contrast, its competitors—Adani Energy Solutions, JSW Energy, Torrent Power, and SJVN—are all experiencing losses. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, have declined by 0.63% and 0.56%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Energy Solutions807.1-6.45-0.791347.9588.2597205.87
Jsw Energy555.8-14.4-2.53804.95419.197140.98
Nhpc80.320.130.16118.4571.0180681.72
Torrent Power1440.0-0.15-0.012037.351166.072562.11
Sjvn91.26-0.4-0.44159.680.535863.31
20 Mar 2025, 09:42:40 AM IST

NHPC Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.41%; Futures open interest increased by 0.22%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in NHPC suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

20 Mar 2025, 09:33:46 AM IST

NHPC Live Updates: NHPC trading at ₹81.11, up 1.15% from yesterday's ₹80.19

NHPC Live Updates: The current market price of NHPC has surpassed the first resistance of 80.81 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 81.47. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 81.47 then there can be further positive price movement.

20 Mar 2025, 09:21:15 AM IST

NHPC Live Updates: Price Analysis

NHPC Live Updates: The share price of NHPC has increased by 1.12%, currently trading at 81.09. However, over the past year, NHPC shares have experienced a decline of 2.73%, also standing at 81.09. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22907.60 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.73%
3 Months1.9%
6 Months-15.03%
YTD-0.61%
1 Year-2.73%
20 Mar 2025, 09:03:35 AM IST

Stocks to watch: Wipro, DMart, Raymond, NHPC, Adani Enterprises among shares to remain in focus today

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stocks-to-watch-wipro-dmart-raymond-nhpc-adani-enterprises-among-shares-to-remain-in-focus-today-11742434365432.html

20 Mar 2025, 08:48:43 AM IST

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 180.81Support 179.27
Resistance 281.47Support 278.39
Resistance 382.35Support 377.73
20 Mar 2025, 08:34:18 AM IST

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 92.0, 14.73% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 61.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 124.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4433
    Buy0.000.0011
    Hold2221
    Sell1112
    Strong Sell1111
20 Mar 2025, 08:18:38 AM IST

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 19323 k

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 38.09% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 1203 k.

20 Mar 2025, 08:04:19 AM IST

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC closed at ₹79.17 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 80.57 & 79.02 yesterday to end at 80.19. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue