NHPC Share Price Highlights : NHPC closed today at 79.99, down -0.25% from yesterday's 80.19

NHPC Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, NHPC opened at ₹79.29 and closed slightly lower at ₹79.17. The stock reached a high of ₹80.57 and a low of ₹79.02 during the day. NHPC has a market capitalization of ₹80,551.14 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹118.45 and a low of ₹71.01. The BSE volume for the day was 1,203,919 shares traded.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NHPC has delivered a EPS growth of 3.47% & a revenue degrowth of -0.05% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 99210.30 cr which is 3.00% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of -100.00% for revenue & -100.00% in profit for the quarter .
NHPC Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹92.0, 15.01% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹61.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹124.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|1
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
NHPC Live Updates: Today, NHPC's share price decreased by 0.25%, trading at ₹79.99, amidst a mixed performance from its peers. While companies like Jsw Energy and Sjvn experienced declines, Adani Energy Solutions and Torrent Power saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 1.24% and 1.19%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Energy Solutions
|815.3
|1.75
|0.22
|1347.9
|588.25
|98193.47
|Jsw Energy
|562.35
|-7.85
|-1.38
|804.95
|419.1
|98285.76
|Nhpc
|79.99
|-0.2
|-0.25
|118.45
|71.01
|80350.24
|Torrent Power
|1462.2
|22.05
|1.53
|2037.35
|1166.0
|73680.77
|Sjvn
|91.08
|-0.58
|-0.63
|159.6
|80.5
|35792.57
NHPC Live Updates: Today, Nhpc stock experienced a low of ₹79.69 and reached a high of ₹81.69. This indicates a trading range of ₹2.00 for the day, reflecting moderate volatility in the stock's performance. Investors may be watching for further movements in the coming sessions.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC share price closed the day at ₹79.99 - a 0.25% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 81.34 , 82.63 , 83.47. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 79.21 , 78.37 , 77.08.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, NHPC's trading volume has increased by 9.99% compared to yesterday, while the stock price stands at ₹79.99, reflecting a decrease of 0.25%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with increased volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC share price is at ₹80.08 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹79.27 and ₹80.81 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹79.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 80.81 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of NHPC share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|77.31
|10 Days
|76.45
|20 Days
|75.94
|50 Days
|76.72
|100 Days
|79.37
|300 Days
|89.33
NHPC Live Updates: As of 2 PM, NHPC's trading volume has increased by 16.65% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹80.25, reflecting a rise of 0.07%. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze market trends alongside price changes. An increase in price coupled with higher trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.
NHPC Live Updates: NHPC touched a high of 80.48 & a low of 80.08 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price fell below the hourly support of 80.25 (Support level 1), indicating bearish sentiment. Traders can reduce long positions and watch out for further support at 80.09 & 79.97 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|80.4
|Support 1
|80.0
|Resistance 2
|80.64
|Support 2
|79.84
|Resistance 3
|80.8
|Support 3
|79.6
NHPC Live Updates: NHPC share price is at ₹80.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹79.27 and ₹80.81 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹79.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 80.81 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
NHPC Live Updates: As of 1 PM, NHPC's trading volume has increased by 17.48% compared to yesterday, with the stock price currently at ₹80.41, reflecting a rise of 0.27%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price changes is crucial for identifying market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high trading volume typically indicates a potential for sustainable growth, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal a further drop in prices.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC touched a high of 80.48 & a low of 80.2 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price crossed above hourly resistance 80.43 (Resistance level 1), indicating bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|80.53
|Support 1
|80.25
|Resistance 2
|80.65
|Support 2
|80.09
|Resistance 3
|80.81
|Support 3
|79.97
A lower futures price along with higher open interest in NHPC suggests that it may experience negative price movement in the coming days as well so traders can continue to hold their short positions.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC stock experienced a trading range today with a low of ₹79.69 and a high of ₹81.69. This indicates a modest fluctuation in price, reflecting market activity and investor sentiment throughout the trading session.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: As of midnight, NHPC's trading volume has increased by 29.86% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at ₹80.45, reflecting a rise of 0.32%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. A positive price increase coupled with high volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price change with elevated volume may signal a possible further decline in prices.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 80.44 and 79.98 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 79.98 and selling near hourly resistance 80.44 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|80.43
|Support 1
|80.15
|Resistance 2
|80.54
|Support 2
|79.98
|Resistance 3
|80.71
|Support 3
|79.87
NHPC Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of NHPC share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bullish
NHPC Live Updates: NHPC share price is at ₹80.26 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹79.27 and ₹80.81 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹79.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 80.81 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
NHPC Live Updates: As of 11 AM, NHPC's trading volume has increased by 116.05% compared to yesterday, while the stock price stands at ₹80.19, showing no change. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with increased volume may signal potential further decreases in value.
NHPC Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 81.29 and 79.7 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 79.7 and selling near hourly resistance 81.29 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|80.44
|Support 1
|79.98
|Resistance 2
|80.72
|Support 2
|79.8
|Resistance 3
|80.9
|Support 3
|79.52
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC share price is at ₹80.19 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹79.27 and ₹80.81 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹79.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 80.81 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Today, NHPC's share price has increased by 0.12%, reaching ₹80.29, while its competitors, including Adani Energy Solutions, Jsw Energy, Torrent Power, and Sjvn, are experiencing declines. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have seen drops of 0.59% and 0.68%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Energy Solutions
|810.65
|-2.9
|-0.36
|1347.9
|588.25
|97633.43
|Jsw Energy
|556.4
|-13.8
|-2.42
|804.95
|419.1
|97245.84
|Nhpc
|80.29
|0.1
|0.12
|118.45
|71.01
|80651.59
|Torrent Power
|1431.55
|-8.6
|-0.6
|2037.35
|1166.0
|72136.31
|Sjvn
|90.97
|-0.69
|-0.75
|159.6
|80.5
|35749.34
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: As of 10 AM, NHPC's trading volume has surged to 143.39% above yesterday's levels, while the stock price is at ₹80.20, reflecting a slight increase of 0.01%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An upward price movement accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable increase, whereas a downward price trend with elevated volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC touched a high of 81.28 & a low of 79.69 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|81.29
|Support 1
|79.7
|Resistance 2
|82.08
|Support 2
|78.9
|Resistance 3
|82.88
|Support 3
|78.11
Stock Market Today: NHPC share price gained during the morning trades on Monday on fundraising news. The company now plans for raising of debt up to Rs.6,300 crore during FY 2025-26
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/nhpc-share-price-gains-on-fundraising-news-plans-raise-up-to-rs-6300-crore-in-fy26-11742442495399.html
NHPC Live Updates: Today, NHPC's share price has increased by 0.16%, reaching ₹80.32. In contrast, its competitors—Adani Energy Solutions, JSW Energy, Torrent Power, and SJVN—are all experiencing losses. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, have declined by 0.63% and 0.56%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Energy Solutions
|807.1
|-6.45
|-0.79
|1347.9
|588.25
|97205.87
|Jsw Energy
|555.8
|-14.4
|-2.53
|804.95
|419.1
|97140.98
|Nhpc
|80.32
|0.13
|0.16
|118.45
|71.01
|80681.72
|Torrent Power
|1440.0
|-0.15
|-0.01
|2037.35
|1166.0
|72562.11
|Sjvn
|91.26
|-0.4
|-0.44
|159.6
|80.5
|35863.31
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in NHPC suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
NHPC Live Updates: The current market price of NHPC has surpassed the first resistance of ₹80.81 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹81.47. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹81.47 then there can be further positive price movement.
NHPC Live Updates: The share price of NHPC has increased by 1.12%, currently trading at ₹81.09. However, over the past year, NHPC shares have experienced a decline of 2.73%, also standing at ₹81.09. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22907.60 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.73%
|3 Months
|1.9%
|6 Months
|-15.03%
|YTD
|-0.61%
|1 Year
|-2.73%
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stocks-to-watch-wipro-dmart-raymond-nhpc-adani-enterprises-among-shares-to-remain-in-focus-today-11742434365432.html
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|80.81
|Support 1
|79.27
|Resistance 2
|81.47
|Support 2
|78.39
|Resistance 3
|82.35
|Support 3
|77.73
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 38.09% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 1203 k.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹80.57 & ₹79.02 yesterday to end at ₹80.19. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.