NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC's stock price on the last day was ₹97.1 at the open, reaching a high of ₹98.45 and a low of ₹95.5 before closing at ₹99.24. The market capitalization stood at ₹98,330.85 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹115.84 and a 52-week low of ₹42.55. The BSE volume for NHPC shares on that day was 2,030,872.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NHPC is currently down by -1.36% at ₹97.89, while its peers like Adani Energy Solutions, JSW Energy, Torrent Power, and SJVN are experiencing gains today. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.16% and 0.12% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1043.1
|8.0
|0.77
|1250.0
|686.9
|116357.04
|JSW Energy
|598.0
|5.1
|0.86
|651.55
|240.0
|98144.46
|NHPC
|97.89
|-1.35
|-1.36
|115.84
|42.55
|98330.85
|Torrent Power
|1385.15
|6.1
|0.44
|1633.1
|521.7
|66572.63
|SJVN
|134.75
|0.1
|0.07
|170.45
|35.17
|52953.99
NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC trading at ₹97.89, down -1.36% from yesterday's ₹99.24
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The current market price of NHPC has broken the first support of ₹98.2 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹97.05. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹97.05 then there can be further negative price movement.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The NHPC share price dropped by -1.36% and is currently trading at ₹97.89. Over the past year, NHPC shares have surged by 125.31% to reach ₹97.89. In contrast, the Nifty has increased by 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.03%
|3 Months
|4.74%
|6 Months
|88.33%
|YTD
|53.64%
|1 Year
|125.31%
NHPC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|100.55
|Support 1
|98.2
|Resistance 2
|101.75
|Support 2
|97.05
|Resistance 3
|102.9
|Support 3
|95.85
NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC volume yesterday was 85 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 95892 k
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 10.72% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 80 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC closed at ₹99.24 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹98.45 & ₹95.5 yesterday to end at ₹99.24. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
