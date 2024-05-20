Hello User
NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 09:52 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC stock price went down today, 20 May 2024, by -1.36 %. The stock closed at 99.24 per share. The stock is currently trading at 97.89 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC's stock price on the last day was 97.1 at the open, reaching a high of 98.45 and a low of 95.5 before closing at 99.24. The market capitalization stood at 98,330.85 crore, with a 52-week high of 115.84 and a 52-week low of 42.55. The BSE volume for NHPC shares on that day was 2,030,872.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 May 2024, 09:52 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NHPC is currently down by -1.36% at 97.89, while its peers like Adani Energy Solutions, JSW Energy, Torrent Power, and SJVN are experiencing gains today. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.16% and 0.12% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Energy Solutions1043.18.00.771250.0686.9116357.04
JSW Energy598.05.10.86651.55240.098144.46
NHPC97.89-1.35-1.36115.8442.5598330.85
Torrent Power1385.156.10.441633.1521.766572.63
SJVN134.750.10.07170.4535.1752953.99
20 May 2024, 09:36 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC trading at ₹97.89, down -1.36% from yesterday's ₹99.24

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The current market price of NHPC has broken the first support of 98.2 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 97.05. If the stock price breaks the second support of 97.05 then there can be further negative price movement.

20 May 2024, 09:20 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The NHPC share price dropped by -1.36% and is currently trading at 97.89. Over the past year, NHPC shares have surged by 125.31% to reach 97.89. In contrast, the Nifty has increased by 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.03%
3 Months4.74%
6 Months88.33%
YTD53.64%
1 Year125.31%
20 May 2024, 08:47 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1100.55Support 198.2
Resistance 2101.75Support 297.05
Resistance 3102.9Support 395.85
20 May 2024, 08:22 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC volume yesterday was 85 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 95892 k

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 10.72% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 80 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.

20 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC closed at ₹99.24 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 98.45 & 95.5 yesterday to end at 99.24. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.