NHPC Share Price Live blog for 21 Aug 2024

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC opened at ₹96.85 and closed at ₹96.2, with a high of ₹97 and a low of ₹95.85. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹97,235.94 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of ₹118.45 and a low of ₹48.48. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,895,600 shares.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|97.24
|Support 1
|96.11
|Resistance 2
|97.67
|Support 2
|95.41
|Resistance 3
|98.37
|Support 3
|94.98
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹101.5, 4.86% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹63.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹126.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Buy
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|1
|1
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 24.13% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 31 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹97 & ₹95.85 yesterday to end at ₹96.8. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.