NHPC Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2025

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC opened at ₹75.81 and closed at ₹74.60, experiencing a high of ₹80.39 and a low of ₹75. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹80,146.53 crore. Over the past year, NHPC reached a 52-week high of ₹118.45 and a low of ₹71.01. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 2,835,964 shares for the day, reflecting active market participation.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NHPC has increased by 1.83% today, currently standing at ₹81.26. However, over the past year, NHPC's shares have declined by 13.87%, also priced at ₹81.26. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22,913.15 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.98%
|3 Months
|2.41%
|6 Months
|-18.51%
|YTD
|-1.1%
|1 Year
|-13.87%
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|81.77
|Support 1
|76.36
|Resistance 2
|83.79
|Support 2
|72.97
|Resistance 3
|87.18
|Support 3
|70.95
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹92.0, 15.2% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹61.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹124.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 185.5% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 50 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹80.39 & ₹75 yesterday to end at ₹79.86. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.