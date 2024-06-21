Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

NHPC Share Price Live blog for 21 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC stock price went up today, 21 Jun 2024, by 0.3 %. The stock closed at 100.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 100.35 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC's stock opened at 100.25 and closed at 100.05 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 101.8, while the low was 99.7. The market capitalization was 100,801.92 crore. The 52-week high and low were 117.8 and 44.82 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,059,963 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jun 2024, 08:47 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1101.33Support 199.25
Resistance 2102.6Support 298.44
Resistance 3103.41Support 397.17
21 Jun 2024, 08:33 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 72.0, 28.25% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 42.333
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 93.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
21 Jun 2024, 08:22 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC volume yesterday was 44 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 112901 k

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 61.0% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 41 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

21 Jun 2024, 08:04 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC closed at ₹100.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 101.8 & 99.7 yesterday to end at 100.05. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.