NHPC Share Price Live blog for 21 Jun 2024

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC's stock opened at ₹100.25 and closed at ₹100.05 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹101.8, while the low was ₹99.7. The market capitalization was ₹100,801.92 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹117.8 and ₹44.82 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,059,963 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|101.33
|Support 1
|99.25
|Resistance 2
|102.6
|Support 2
|98.44
|Resistance 3
|103.41
|Support 3
|97.17
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹72.0, 28.25% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹42.333
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹93.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 61.0% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 41 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹101.8 & ₹99.7 yesterday to end at ₹100.05. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.