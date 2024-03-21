NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

NHPC stock price went up today, 21 Mar 2024, by 2.38 %. The stock closed at 82.92 per share. The stock is currently trading at 84.89 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
NHPC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, NHPC opened at ₹83.09 and closed at ₹82.44. The stock reached a high of ₹83.73 and a low of ₹80.71. The market capitalization of NHPC was ₹83,293.43 crore. The 52-week high for NHPC was ₹115.84, while the 52-week low was ₹38.7. The BSE volume for NHPC was 4,635,763 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NHPC share price update :NHPC trading at ₹84.89, up 2.38% from yesterday's ₹82.92
The NHPC stock is currently priced at ₹84.89, showing a percent change of 2.38 with a net change of 1.97. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, reflecting positive market movement for NHPC.
21 Mar 2024, 09:32:47 AM IST
NHPC share price live: Price Analysis
Time Period
Price Analysis
1 Week
6.01%
3 Months
34.24%
6 Months
49.28%
YTD
28.25%
1 Year
107.13%
21 Mar 2024, 09:01:30 AM IST
NHPC share price Today :NHPC trading at ₹82.92, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹82.44
The current data indicates that NHPC stock is priced at ₹82.92 with a net change of 0.48 and a percent change of 0.58. This suggests a slight increase in the stock price.
21 Mar 2024, 08:00:17 AM IST
NHPC share price Live :NHPC closed at ₹82.44 on last trading day
On the last day of NHPC trading on the BSE, the volume was 4,635,763 shares with a closing price of ₹82.44.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!