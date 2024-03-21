NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

NHPC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, NHPC opened at ₹83.09 and closed at ₹82.44. The stock reached a high of ₹83.73 and a low of ₹80.71. The market capitalization of NHPC was ₹83,293.43 crore. The 52-week high for NHPC was ₹115.84, while the 52-week low was ₹38.7. The BSE volume for NHPC was 4,635,763 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The NHPC stock is currently priced at ₹84.89, showing a percent change of 2.38 with a net change of 1.97. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, reflecting positive market movement for NHPC.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.01%
|3 Months
|34.24%
|6 Months
|49.28%
|YTD
|28.25%
|1 Year
|107.13%
The current data indicates that NHPC stock is priced at ₹82.92 with a net change of 0.48 and a percent change of 0.58. This suggests a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day of NHPC trading on the BSE, the volume was 4,635,763 shares with a closing price of ₹82.44.
