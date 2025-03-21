NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC opened at ₹81.62 and closed at ₹80.19, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹81.69 and a low of ₹79.69 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of ₹80,350.24 crore, NHPC's performance remains below its 52-week high of ₹118.45 and above its low of ₹71.01. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 722,775 shares.
NHPC Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -1.32% lower than yesterday
NHPC Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for NHPC has decreased by 1.32% compared to yesterday, with the stock price currently at ₹82.26, reflecting a decline of 2.84%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
NHPC Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
NHPC Live Updates: NHPC touched a high of 82.01 & a low of 80.41 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|82.44
|Support 1
|80.84
|Resistance 2
|83.02
|Support 2
|79.82
|Resistance 3
|84.04
|Support 3
|79.24
NHPC Live Updates: Stock Peers
NHPC Live Updates: Today, NHPC's share price increased by 1.96%, reaching ₹81.56, while its competitors are showing mixed results. For instance, Jsw Energy is experiencing a decline, whereas Adani Energy Solutions, Torrent Power, and Sjvn are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.18% and 0.22%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Jsw Energy
|558.6
|-3.75
|-0.67
|804.95
|419.1
|97630.35
|Adani Energy Solutions
|820.15
|4.85
|0.59
|1347.9
|588.25
|98777.6
|Nhpc
|81.56
|1.57
|1.96
|118.45
|71.01
|81927.31
|Torrent Power
|1484.05
|15.65
|1.07
|2037.35
|1166.0
|74781.8
|Sjvn
|93.09
|2.01
|2.21
|159.6
|80.5
|36582.46
NHPC Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.49%; Futures open interest increased by 0.18%
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in NHPC suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
NHPC Live Updates: NHPC trading at ₹80.80, up 1.01% from yesterday's ₹79.99
NHPC Live Updates: NHPC share price is at ₹80.80 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹79.21 and ₹81.34 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹79.21 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 81.34 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The NHPC share price has increased by 0.85%, currently trading at ₹80.67. However, over the past year, NHPC shares have declined by 3.39%, also standing at ₹80.67. In contrast, during the same one-year period, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23190.65.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.14%
|3 Months
|-1.65%
|6 Months
|-13.4%
|YTD
|-0.81%
|1 Year
|-3.39%
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|81.34
|Support 1
|79.21
|Resistance 2
|82.63
|Support 2
|78.37
|Resistance 3
|83.47
|Support 3
|77.08
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹92.0, 15.01% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹61.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹124.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|1
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 19277 k
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 31.7% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 722 k.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC closed at ₹80.19 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹81.69 & ₹79.69 yesterday to end at ₹79.99. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.