NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Sees Positive Trading Surge Today
LIVE UPDATES

NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

2 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2025, 10:45 AM IST
Livemint

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC stock price went up today, 21 Mar 2025, by 1.01 %. The stock closed at 79.99 per share. The stock is currently trading at 80.80 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC opened at 81.62 and closed at 80.19, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of 81.69 and a low of 79.69 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of 80,350.24 crore, NHPC's performance remains below its 52-week high of 118.45 and above its low of 71.01. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 722,775 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Mar 2025, 10:45:48 AM IST

NHPC Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -1.32% lower than yesterday

NHPC Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for NHPC has decreased by 1.32% compared to yesterday, with the stock price currently at 82.26, reflecting a decline of 2.84%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

21 Mar 2025, 10:34:35 AM IST

NHPC Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

NHPC Live Updates: NHPC touched a high of 82.01 & a low of 80.41 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 182.44Support 180.84
Resistance 283.02Support 279.82
Resistance 384.04Support 379.24
21 Mar 2025, 10:13:45 AM IST

NHPC Live Updates:

21 Mar 2025, 09:52:04 AM IST

NHPC Live Updates: Stock Peers

NHPC Live Updates: Today, NHPC's share price increased by 1.96%, reaching 81.56, while its competitors are showing mixed results. For instance, Jsw Energy is experiencing a decline, whereas Adani Energy Solutions, Torrent Power, and Sjvn are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.18% and 0.22%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Jsw Energy558.6-3.75-0.67804.95419.197630.35
Adani Energy Solutions820.154.850.591347.9588.2598777.6
Nhpc81.561.571.96118.4571.0181927.31
Torrent Power1484.0515.651.072037.351166.074781.8
Sjvn93.092.012.21159.680.536582.46
21 Mar 2025, 09:42:38 AM IST

NHPC Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.49%; Futures open interest increased by 0.18%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in NHPC suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

21 Mar 2025, 09:36:37 AM IST

NHPC Live Updates: NHPC trading at ₹80.80, up 1.01% from yesterday's ₹79.99

NHPC Live Updates: NHPC share price is at 80.80 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 79.21 and 81.34 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 79.21 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 81.34 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

21 Mar 2025, 09:21:06 AM IST

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The NHPC share price has increased by 0.85%, currently trading at 80.67. However, over the past year, NHPC shares have declined by 3.39%, also standing at 80.67. In contrast, during the same one-year period, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23190.65.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.14%
3 Months-1.65%
6 Months-13.4%
YTD-0.81%
1 Year-3.39%
21 Mar 2025, 08:49:45 AM IST

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 181.34Support 179.21
Resistance 282.63Support 278.37
Resistance 383.47Support 377.08
21 Mar 2025, 08:32:10 AM IST

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 92.0, 15.01% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 61.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 124.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4433
    Buy0.000.0011
    Hold2221
    Sell1112
    Strong Sell1111
21 Mar 2025, 08:17:36 AM IST

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 19277 k

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 31.7% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 722 k.

21 Mar 2025, 08:01:58 AM IST

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC closed at ₹80.19 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 81.69 & 79.69 yesterday to end at 79.99. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.

