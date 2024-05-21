Hello User
NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Stock Gains in Positive Market Trend

LIVE UPDATES
7 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC stock price went up today, 21 May 2024, by 0.78 %. The stock closed at 97.89 per share. The stock is currently trading at 98.65 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC's stock opened at 97.1 and closed at 99.24 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 98.45 and the low was 95.5. The market capitalization stands at 98,330.85 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are 115.84 and 42.55 respectively. The BSE volume for NHPC shares was 2,030,872 on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 May 2024, 09:33 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC trading at ₹98.65, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹97.89

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC share price is at 98.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 96.1 and 99.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 96.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 99.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

21 May 2024, 09:21 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC's stock price has increased by 0.29%, currently trading at 98.17. Over the past year, NHPC shares have surged by 122.00% to reach 98.17. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 22.87% to reach 22502.00 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.43%
3 Months3.19%
6 Months85.77%
YTD51.55%
1 Year122.0%
21 May 2024, 09:01 AM IST Stocks to watch: BEL, SAIL, Oil India, RVNL, Whirlpool, NHPC

Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Tuesday, May 21:

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stocks-to-watch-bel-sail-oil-india-rvnl-whirlpool-nhpc-companies-reporting-results-on-may-21-11716258264692.html

21 May 2024, 08:45 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 199.1Support 196.1
Resistance 2100.3Support 294.3
Resistance 3102.1Support 393.1
21 May 2024, 08:33 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 72.0, 26.45% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 42.333
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 93.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
21 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC volume yesterday was 30 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 94811 k

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 68.22% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 28 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

21 May 2024, 08:04 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC closed at ₹99.24 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 98.45 & 95.5 yesterday to end at 99.24. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

