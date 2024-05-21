NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Stock Gains in Positive Market Trend

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC's stock opened at ₹97.1 and closed at ₹99.24 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹98.45 and the low was ₹95.5. The market capitalization stands at ₹98,330.85 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹115.84 and ₹42.55 respectively. The BSE volume for NHPC shares was 2,030,872 on that day.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC share price is at ₹98.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹96.1 and ₹99.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹96.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 99.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC's stock price has increased by 0.29%, currently trading at ₹98.17. Over the past year, NHPC shares have surged by 122.00% to reach ₹98.17. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 22.87% to reach 22502.00 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.43%
|3 Months
|3.19%
|6 Months
|85.77%
|YTD
|51.55%
|1 Year
|122.0%
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|99.1
|Support 1
|96.1
|Resistance 2
|100.3
|Support 2
|94.3
|Resistance 3
|102.1
|Support 3
|93.1
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹72.0, 26.45% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹42.333
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹93.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 68.22% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 28 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹98.45 & ₹95.5 yesterday to end at ₹99.24. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
