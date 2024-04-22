Hello User
NHPC Share Price Live blog for 22 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NHPC stock price went down today, 22 Apr 2024, by -2.56 %. The stock closed at 89.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 87.21 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Stock Price Today

NHPC Share Price Today : NHPC's stock price increased from an opening price of 88.61 to a closing price of 89.5 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 89.19, and the low was 86.97. The market capitalization of NHPC was 87,602.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 115.84, and the 52-week low was 41.71. The BSE volume for NHPC was 8,470,143 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST NHPC share price Live :NHPC closed at ₹89.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for NHPC on the BSE, the volume was 8,470,143 shares with a closing price of 89.5.

