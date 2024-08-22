Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

NHPC Share Price Live blog for 22 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC stock price went down today, 22 Aug 2024, by -0.88 %. The stock closed at 96.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 95.95 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC opened at 95.45 and closed at 96.8, with a high of 96.5 and a low of 95.2. The company's market capitalization stands at 96,382.11 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, NHPC has experienced a high of 118.45 and a low of 48.48. The trading volume on the BSE was 1,989,174 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Aug 2024, 08:15 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC volume yesterday was 17 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 37960 k

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 53.69% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 1989 k.

22 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC closed at ₹96.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 96.5 & 95.2 yesterday to end at 95.95. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.