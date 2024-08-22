NHPC Share Price Live blog for 22 Aug 2024

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC opened at ₹95.45 and closed at ₹96.8, with a high of ₹96.5 and a low of ₹95.2. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹96,382.11 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, NHPC has experienced a high of ₹118.45 and a low of ₹48.48. The trading volume on the BSE was 1,989,174 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 53.69% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 1989 k.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹96.5 & ₹95.2 yesterday to end at ₹95.95. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.