NHPC Share Price Live blog for 22 Jan 2025

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC shares opened at ₹79.85 and closed slightly higher at ₹79.98. The stock reached a high of ₹80.24 and a low of ₹78.77 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹79,375.86 crore, NHPC's performance remains below its 52-week high of ₹118.45, while the 52-week low stands at ₹72.19. The trading volume on the BSE was 901,828 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NHPC has decreased by 0.96% and is currently trading at ₹78.28. Over the past year, NHPC shares have seen a decline of 1.84%, also settling at ₹78.28. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.41%, reaching 23024.65 during the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.44%
|3 Months
|6.34%
|6 Months
|-23.84%
|YTD
|-2.07%
|1 Year
|-1.84%
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|79.9
|Support 1
|78.46
|Resistance 2
|80.79
|Support 2
|77.91
|Resistance 3
|81.34
|Support 3
|77.02
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹100.0, 26.52% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹61.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹124.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 19235 k
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 30.97% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 901 k.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC closed at ₹79.98 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹80.24 & ₹78.77 yesterday to end at ₹79.04. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.