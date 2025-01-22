Explore
Active Stocks
Wed Jan 22 2025 09:20:41
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 128.55 -0.85%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 752.10 -1.03%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 755.90 -0.41%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,653.00 0.69%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 325.30 0.32%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  NHPC Share Price Live blog for 22 Jan 2025
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

NHPC Share Price Live blog for 22 Jan 2025

2 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2025, 09:21 AM IST
Livemint

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2025, by -1.18 %. The stock closed at 79.98 per share. The stock is currently trading at 79.04 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC shares opened at 79.85 and closed slightly higher at 79.98. The stock reached a high of 80.24 and a low of 78.77 during the session. With a market capitalization of 79,375.86 crore, NHPC's performance remains below its 52-week high of 118.45, while the 52-week low stands at 72.19. The trading volume on the BSE was 901,828 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2025, 09:21:01 AM IST

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NHPC has decreased by 0.96% and is currently trading at 78.28. Over the past year, NHPC shares have seen a decline of 1.84%, also settling at 78.28. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.41%, reaching 23024.65 during the same timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.44%
3 Months6.34%
6 Months-23.84%
YTD-2.07%
1 Year-1.84%
22 Jan 2025, 08:50:17 AM IST

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 179.9Support 178.46
Resistance 280.79Support 277.91
Resistance 381.34Support 377.02
22 Jan 2025, 08:30:02 AM IST

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 100.0, 26.52% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 61.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 124.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3332
    Buy1112
    Hold1111
    Sell2221
    Strong Sell1112
22 Jan 2025, 08:15:33 AM IST

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 19235 k

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 30.97% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 901 k.

22 Jan 2025, 08:01:30 AM IST

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC closed at ₹79.98 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 80.24 & 78.77 yesterday to end at 79.04. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue