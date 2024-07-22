NHPC Share Price Live blog for 22 Jul 2024

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC opened and closed at ₹108.35 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹109.7 and a low of ₹105.45 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹106628.04 crore. The 52-week high for NHPC is ₹118.45 and the low is ₹45.35. The BSE volume for NHPC was 7251085 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|108.73
|Support 1
|104.51
|Resistance 2
|111.34
|Support 2
|102.9
|Resistance 3
|112.95
|Support 3
|100.29
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹95.0, 10.5% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹63.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹126.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 10.54% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 65 mn & BSE volume was 7 mn.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹109.7 & ₹105.45 yesterday to end at ₹106.15. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend