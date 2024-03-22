NHPC Share Price Live blog for 22 Mar 2024

NHPC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, NHPC opened at ₹83.9 and closed at ₹82.92. The stock reached a high of ₹85.3 and a low of ₹83.42. The market capitalization of NHPC stood at ₹84,488.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹115.84 and the 52-week low was ₹38.7. The BSE volume for NHPC was 8,392,924 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
22 Mar 2024, 08:03 AM IST
NHPC share price Live :NHPC closed at ₹82.92 on last trading day
On the last day of trading on the BSE, NHPC had a volume of 8,392,924 shares with a closing price of ₹82.92.