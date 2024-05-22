NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Stock Rises as Investors Respond Positively

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC's stock opened at ₹98.75 and closed at ₹97.89 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹104.44 and the low was ₹97.21. The market capitalization was ₹103544.22 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹115.84 and ₹42.55 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 17790164 shares.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC share price live: Today's Price range
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC stock's low price for the day was ₹103.04, and the high price was ₹107.64.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -20.23% lower than yesterday
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The volume of NHPC traded until 12 AM is 20.23% lower than yesterday, while the price is at ₹104.43, a decrease of 1.31%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial to understand trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could suggest further price declines.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 105.29 and 103.66 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near hourly support at 103.66 and selling near hourly resistance at 105.29.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|104.97
|Support 1
|104.27
|Resistance 2
|105.31
|Support 2
|103.91
|Resistance 3
|105.67
|Support 3
|103.57
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC Short Term and Long Term Trends
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of NHPC share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|98.33
|10 Days
|96.96
|20 Days
|95.24
|50 Days
|91.20
|100 Days
|85.68
|300 Days
|69.42
NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC trading at ₹104.7, up 1.57% from yesterday's ₹103.08
NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC share price is at ₹104.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹98.7 and ₹106.0 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹98.7 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 106.0 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 34.65% higher than yesterday
NHPC Share Price Today Live: As of 11 AM, the volume of NHPC traded is 34.65% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹104.81, up by 1.68%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may suggest a potential further decline in prices.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 106.48 and 103.28 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near hourly support at 103.28 and selling near hourly resistance at 106.48.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|105.29
|Support 1
|103.66
|Resistance 2
|106.12
|Support 2
|102.86
|Resistance 3
|106.92
|Support 3
|102.03
NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC trading at ₹104.06, up 0.95% from yesterday's ₹103.08
NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC share price is at ₹104.06 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹98.7 and ₹106.0 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹98.7 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 106.0 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
NHPC Share Price Today Live: Today, NHPC's stock price rose by 0.67% to reach ₹103.77, while its industry counterparts are experiencing varied results. Torrent Power and SJVN are declining, whereas Adani Energy Solutions and JSW Energy are showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are showing a stable performance with 0% and 0.09% changes respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1070.0
|8.75
|0.82
|1250.0
|686.9
|119357.72
|JSW Energy
|614.75
|11.85
|1.97
|651.55
|240.0
|100893.49
|NHPC
|103.77
|0.69
|0.67
|115.84
|42.55
|104237.33
|Torrent Power
|1371.55
|-45.2
|-3.19
|1633.1
|521.7
|65918.99
|SJVN
|145.7
|-2.45
|-1.65
|170.45
|35.2
|57257.12
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹72.0, 31.09% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹42.333
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹93.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 171.72% higher than yesterday
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The volume of NHPC traded by 10 AM is 171.72% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹104.64, reflecting a 1.51% increase. Volume traded, in combination with price, is a crucial indicator for trend analysis. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC touched a high of 106.28 & a low of 103.08 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|106.48
|Support 1
|103.28
|Resistance 2
|107.98
|Support 2
|101.58
|Resistance 3
|109.68
|Support 3
|100.08
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Today, NHPC's stock price rose by 2.05% to reach ₹105.19, outperforming its peers which are showing mixed results. Torrent Power and SJVN are experiencing declines, whereas Adani Energy Solutions and JSW Energy are both witnessing increases. In contrast, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.05% and up by 0.17% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1072.4
|11.15
|1.05
|1250.0
|686.9
|119625.44
|JSW Energy
|611.65
|8.75
|1.45
|651.55
|240.0
|100384.71
|NHPC
|105.19
|2.11
|2.05
|115.84
|42.55
|105663.72
|Torrent Power
|1408.7
|-8.05
|-0.57
|1633.1
|521.7
|67704.49
|SJVN
|147.1
|-1.05
|-0.71
|170.45
|35.2
|57807.29
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC trading at ₹105.83, up 2.67% from yesterday's ₹103.08
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC share price is at ₹105.83 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹98.7 and ₹106.0 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹98.7 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 106.0 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The NHPC share price has increased by 4.06% and is currently trading at ₹107.27. Over the past year, NHPC shares have surged by 136.74% to reach ₹107.27. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 23.01% to 22529.05 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.19%
|3 Months
|7.44%
|6 Months
|89.52%
|YTD
|59.6%
|1 Year
|136.74%
NHPC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|105.87
|Support 1
|98.57
|Resistance 2
|108.83
|Support 2
|94.23
|Resistance 3
|113.17
|Support 3
|91.27
NHPC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹72.0, 30.15% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹42.333
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹93.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC volume yesterday was 224 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 105828 k
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 112.22% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 206 mn & BSE volume was 17 mn.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC closed at ₹97.89 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹104.44 & ₹97.21 yesterday to end at ₹97.89. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
