NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Stock Rises as Investors Respond Positively

LIVE UPDATES
23 min read . 01:00 PM IST Trade
Livemint

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC stock price went up today, 22 May 2024, by 1.57 %. The stock closed at 103.08 per share. The stock is currently trading at 104.7 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC's stock opened at 98.75 and closed at 97.89 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 104.44 and the low was 97.21. The market capitalization was 103544.22 crore. The 52-week high and low were 115.84 and 42.55 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 17790164 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 May 2024, 01:00 PM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC share price live: Today's Price range

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC stock's low price for the day was 103.04, and the high price was 107.64.

22 May 2024, 12:51 PM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -20.23% lower than yesterday

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The volume of NHPC traded until 12 AM is 20.23% lower than yesterday, while the price is at 104.43, a decrease of 1.31%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial to understand trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could suggest further price declines.

22 May 2024, 12:38 PM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 105.29 and 103.66 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near hourly support at 103.66 and selling near hourly resistance at 105.29.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1104.97Support 1104.27
Resistance 2105.31Support 2103.91
Resistance 3105.67Support 3103.57
22 May 2024, 12:23 PM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC Short Term and Long Term Trends

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of NHPC share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

22 May 2024, 12:20 PM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days98.33
10 Days96.96
20 Days95.24
50 Days91.20
100 Days85.68
300 Days69.42
22 May 2024, 12:11 PM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC trading at ₹104.7, up 1.57% from yesterday's ₹103.08

NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC share price is at 104.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 98.7 and 106.0 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 98.7 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 106.0 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 11:53 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 34.65% higher than yesterday

NHPC Share Price Today Live: As of 11 AM, the volume of NHPC traded is 34.65% higher than yesterday, with the price at 104.81, up by 1.68%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may suggest a potential further decline in prices.

22 May 2024, 11:35 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 106.48 and 103.28 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near hourly support at 103.28 and selling near hourly resistance at 106.48.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1105.29Support 1103.66
Resistance 2106.12Support 2102.86
Resistance 3106.92Support 3102.03
22 May 2024, 11:25 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC trading at ₹104.06, up 0.95% from yesterday's ₹103.08

NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC share price is at 104.06 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 98.7 and 106.0 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 98.7 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 106.0 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 11:19 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

NHPC Share Price Today Live: Today, NHPC's stock price rose by 0.67% to reach 103.77, while its industry counterparts are experiencing varied results. Torrent Power and SJVN are declining, whereas Adani Energy Solutions and JSW Energy are showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are showing a stable performance with 0% and 0.09% changes respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Energy Solutions1070.08.750.821250.0686.9119357.72
JSW Energy614.7511.851.97651.55240.0100893.49
NHPC103.770.690.67115.8442.55104237.33
Torrent Power1371.55-45.2-3.191633.1521.765918.99
SJVN145.7-2.45-1.65170.4535.257257.12
22 May 2024, 11:01 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 72.0, 31.09% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 42.333
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 93.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
22 May 2024, 10:51 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 171.72% higher than yesterday

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The volume of NHPC traded by 10 AM is 171.72% higher than yesterday, with the price at 104.64, reflecting a 1.51% increase. Volume traded, in combination with price, is a crucial indicator for trend analysis. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

22 May 2024, 10:40 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC touched a high of 106.28 & a low of 103.08 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1106.48Support 1103.28
Resistance 2107.98Support 2101.58
Resistance 3109.68Support 3100.08
22 May 2024, 10:16 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates:

22 May 2024, 09:58 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Today, NHPC's stock price rose by 2.05% to reach 105.19, outperforming its peers which are showing mixed results. Torrent Power and SJVN are experiencing declines, whereas Adani Energy Solutions and JSW Energy are both witnessing increases. In contrast, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.05% and up by 0.17% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Energy Solutions1072.411.151.051250.0686.9119625.44
JSW Energy611.658.751.45651.55240.0100384.71
NHPC105.192.112.05115.8442.55105663.72
Torrent Power1408.7-8.05-0.571633.1521.767704.49
SJVN147.1-1.05-0.71170.4535.257807.29
22 May 2024, 09:30 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC trading at ₹105.83, up 2.67% from yesterday's ₹103.08

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC share price is at 105.83 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 98.7 and 106.0 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 98.7 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 106.0 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 09:17 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The NHPC share price has increased by 4.06% and is currently trading at 107.27. Over the past year, NHPC shares have surged by 136.74% to reach 107.27. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 23.01% to 22529.05 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.19%
3 Months7.44%
6 Months89.52%
YTD59.6%
1 Year136.74%
22 May 2024, 08:49 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1105.87Support 198.57
Resistance 2108.83Support 294.23
Resistance 3113.17Support 391.27
22 May 2024, 08:31 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 72.0, 30.15% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 42.333
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 93.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
22 May 2024, 08:18 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC volume yesterday was 224 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 105828 k

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 112.22% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 206 mn & BSE volume was 17 mn.

22 May 2024, 08:06 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC closed at ₹97.89 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 104.44 & 97.21 yesterday to end at 97.89. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

