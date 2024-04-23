Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Stock on the Rise: Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NHPC stock price went up today, 23 Apr 2024, by 1.54 %. The stock closed at 87.21 per share. The stock is currently trading at 88.55 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Stock Price Today

NHPC Share Price Today : NHPC's stock opened at 88.9 and closed at 87.21 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 89.7, while the low was 88. The market capitalization of NHPC stood at 88,948.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 115.84, and the 52-week low was 41.71. The BSE volume for NHPC was 4,619,044 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Apr 2024, 09:02 AM IST NHPC share price Today :NHPC trading at ₹88.55, up 1.54% from yesterday's ₹87.21

NHPC stock is currently priced at 88.55 with a 1.54% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 1.34.

23 Apr 2024, 08:03 AM IST NHPC share price Live :NHPC closed at ₹87.21 on last trading day

On the last day of trading in NHPC on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 4,619,044 and the closing price was 87.21.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.