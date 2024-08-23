NHPC Share Price Live blog for 23 Aug 2024

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC opened at ₹96.35 and closed at ₹95.95. The stock reached a high of ₹98.15 and a low of ₹96.1. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹98,340.89 crore. Over the past year, NHPC's stock price has fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹118.45 and a 52-week low of ₹48.48. The trading volume on the BSE was 2,122,096 shares.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|98.73
|Support 1
|96.68
|Resistance 2
|99.46
|Support 2
|95.36
|Resistance 3
|100.78
|Support 3
|94.63
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹101.5, 3.68% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹63.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹126.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Buy
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|1
|1
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 30.23% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹98.15 & ₹96.1 yesterday to end at ₹97.9. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.