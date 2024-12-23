Hello User
NHPC Share Price Live blog for 23 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:33 AM IST
Livemint

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC stock price went down today, 23 Dec 2024, by -3.65 %. The stock closed at 84.46 per share. The stock is currently trading at 81.38 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC opened at 84.3 and closed slightly higher at 84.46, reaching a high of 84.48 and a low of 80.97. The company's market capitalization stands at 81,836.9 crore. Over the past year, NHPC has experienced a 52-week high of 118.45 and a low of 58.35. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 1,242,047 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Dec 2024, 08:33 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 100.0, 22.88% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 61.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 124.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3332
    Buy1112
    Hold1111
    Sell2221
    Strong Sell1112
23 Dec 2024, 08:20 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 25162 k

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 35.45% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 909 k.

23 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC closed at ₹84.46 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 84.48 & 80.97 yesterday to end at 81.38. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

