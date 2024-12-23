NHPC Share Price Live blog for 23 Dec 2024

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC opened at ₹84.3 and closed slightly higher at ₹84.46, reaching a high of ₹84.48 and a low of ₹80.97. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹81,836.9 crore. Over the past year, NHPC has experienced a 52-week high of ₹118.45 and a low of ₹58.35. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 1,242,047 shares.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹100.0, 22.88% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹61.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹124.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 35.45% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 909 k.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹84.48 & ₹80.97 yesterday to end at ₹81.38. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend