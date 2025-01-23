NHPC Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2025

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC opened at ₹79 and closed slightly higher at ₹79.04, reaching a high of ₹79.23 and a low of ₹76.61. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹78,110.19 crore. Over the past year, NHPC's stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹118.45 and a low of ₹72.19. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 1,121,772 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 25.74% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 1121 k.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹79.23 & ₹76.61 yesterday to end at ₹77.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend