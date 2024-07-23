NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Stock Plunges in Trading Today

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, NHPC's stock opened at ₹105.95, closed at ₹106.15 with a high of ₹108.6 and a low of ₹104.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹107,733.0 crore with a 52-week high of ₹118.45 and a 52-week low of ₹45.35. The BSE trading volume for NHPC was 4,053,880 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC trading at ₹106.4, down -0.79% from yesterday's ₹107.25
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC share price is at ₹106.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹104.85 and ₹109.2 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹104.85 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 109.2 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The NHPC share price has increased by 0.98% and is currently trading at ₹108.30 today. Over the past year, NHPC shares have risen by 128.30% to reach ₹108.30. In contrast, the Nifty has seen a 24.59% increase to reach 24509.25 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.06%
|3 Months
|10.86%
|6 Months
|33.29%
|YTD
|66.1%
|1 Year
|128.3%
NHPC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|109.2
|Support 1
|104.85
|Resistance 2
|111.1
|Support 2
|102.4
|Resistance 3
|113.55
|Support 3
|100.5
NHPC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹95.0, 11.42% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹63.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹126.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC volume yesterday was 62 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 81399 k
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 23.77% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 57 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC closed at ₹106.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹108.6 & ₹104.3 yesterday to end at ₹107.25. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend