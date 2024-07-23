Hello User
NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Stock Plunges in Trading Today

2 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC stock price went down today, 23 Jul 2024, by -0.79 %. The stock closed at 107.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 106.4 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, NHPC's stock opened at 105.95, closed at 106.15 with a high of 108.6 and a low of 104.3. The market capitalization stood at 107,733.0 crore with a 52-week high of 118.45 and a 52-week low of 45.35. The BSE trading volume for NHPC was 4,053,880 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jul 2024, 09:31 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC trading at ₹106.4, down -0.79% from yesterday's ₹107.25

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC share price is at 106.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 104.85 and 109.2 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 104.85 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 109.2 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

23 Jul 2024, 09:15 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The NHPC share price has increased by 0.98% and is currently trading at 108.30 today. Over the past year, NHPC shares have risen by 128.30% to reach 108.30. In contrast, the Nifty has seen a 24.59% increase to reach 24509.25 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.06%
3 Months10.86%
6 Months33.29%
YTD66.1%
1 Year128.3%
23 Jul 2024, 08:45 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1109.2Support 1104.85
Resistance 2111.1Support 2102.4
Resistance 3113.55Support 3100.5
23 Jul 2024, 08:31 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 95.0, 11.42% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 63.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 126.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy1100
    Hold0000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
23 Jul 2024, 08:16 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC volume yesterday was 62 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 81399 k

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 23.77% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 57 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.

23 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC closed at ₹106.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 108.6 & 104.3 yesterday to end at 107.25. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

