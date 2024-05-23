NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Stock Gains in Today's Trading

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC's stock opened at ₹104.99 and closed at ₹103.08 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹107.64 and the low was ₹103.04. The market capitalization was ₹106206.15 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹115.84 and a 52-week low of ₹42.55. The BSE volume for the day was 9858084 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC trading at ₹106.25, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹105.73
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC share price is at ₹106.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹103.35 and ₹108.0 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹103.35 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 108.0 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC's stock price has increased by 0.23% today, reaching ₹105.97. Over the past year, NHPC shares have seen a significant gain of 145.08%, also reaching ₹105.97. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 23.39% to 22597.80 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.57%
|3 Months
|11.68%
|6 Months
|94.21%
|YTD
|63.7%
|1 Year
|145.08%
NHPC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|108.0
|Support 1
|103.35
|Resistance 2
|110.15
|Support 2
|100.85
|Resistance 3
|112.65
|Support 3
|98.7
NHPC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹72.0, 31.9% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹42.333
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹93.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC volume yesterday was 172 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 109518 k
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 57.29% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 162 mn & BSE volume was 9 mn.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC closed at ₹103.08 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹107.64 & ₹103.04 yesterday to end at ₹103.08. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend