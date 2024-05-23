Hello User
NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Stock Gains in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 09:36 AM IST Trade
NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC stock price went up today, 23 May 2024, by 0.49 %. The stock closed at 105.73 per share. The stock is currently trading at 106.25 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC's stock opened at 104.99 and closed at 103.08 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 107.64 and the low was 103.04. The market capitalization was 106206.15 crore, with a 52-week high of 115.84 and a 52-week low of 42.55. The BSE volume for the day was 9858084 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 May 2024, 09:36 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC trading at ₹106.25, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹105.73

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC share price is at 106.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 103.35 and 108.0 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 103.35 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 108.0 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

23 May 2024, 09:15 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC's stock price has increased by 0.23% today, reaching 105.97. Over the past year, NHPC shares have seen a significant gain of 145.08%, also reaching 105.97. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 23.39% to 22597.80 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week8.57%
3 Months11.68%
6 Months94.21%
YTD63.7%
1 Year145.08%
23 May 2024, 08:45 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1108.0Support 1103.35
Resistance 2110.15Support 2100.85
Resistance 3112.65Support 398.7
23 May 2024, 08:37 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 72.0, 31.9% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 42.333
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 93.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
23 May 2024, 08:35 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC volume yesterday was 172 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 109518 k

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 57.29% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 162 mn & BSE volume was 9 mn.

23 May 2024, 08:06 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC closed at ₹103.08 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 107.64 & 103.04 yesterday to end at 103.08. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.