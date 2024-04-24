Hello User
NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC stock price sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NHPC stock price went up today, 24 Apr 2024, by 0.37 %. The stock closed at 89.76 per share. The stock is currently trading at 90.09 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Stock Price Today

NHPC Share Price Today : NHPC's stock opened at 89.01 and closed at 88.55 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 90.59, while the low was 88.9. The market capitalization of NHPC was 90,164.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 115.84, and the 52-week low is 41.92. The BSE volume for NHPC shares was 6,115,113.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Apr 2024, 09:30 AM IST NHPC share price Today :NHPC trading at ₹90.09, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹89.76

NHPC share price is at 90.09 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 88.93 and 90.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 88.93 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 90.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

24 Apr 2024, 09:15 AM IST NHPC share price live: Price Analysis

NHPC's stock price has increased by 1.09% and is currently trading at 90.74. Over the past year, NHPC shares have surged by 111.67% to reach 90.74. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 26.06% to 22368.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.9%
3 Months12.77%
6 Months77.72%
YTD38.93%
1 Year111.67%
24 Apr 2024, 08:46 AM IST NHPC share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 190.63Support 188.93
Resistance 291.47Support 288.07
Resistance 392.33Support 387.23
24 Apr 2024, 08:31 AM IST NHPC share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy3334
Buy0001
Hold0000
Sell2221
Strong Sell1110
24 Apr 2024, 08:16 AM IST NHPC share price Today : NHPC volume yesterday was 37309569 as compared to the 20 day avg of 72446106

The trading volume yesterday was 48.5% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 32.00 mn & BSE volume was 4.00 mn.

24 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST NHPC share price Live : share price live: Analysts rating is

The stock traded in the range of 90.59 & 88.9 yesterday to end at 88.55. The technical trend suggests that although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.

