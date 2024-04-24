NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC stock price sees gains in trading today

NHPC Share Price Today : NHPC's stock opened at ₹89.01 and closed at ₹88.55 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹90.59, while the low was ₹88.9. The market capitalization of NHPC was ₹90,164.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹115.84, and the 52-week low is ₹41.92. The BSE volume for NHPC shares was 6,115,113.
NHPC share price is at ₹90.09 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹88.93 and ₹90.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹88.93 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 90.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
NHPC's stock price has increased by 1.09% and is currently trading at ₹90.74. Over the past year, NHPC shares have surged by 111.67% to reach ₹90.74. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 26.06% to 22368.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.9%
|3 Months
|12.77%
|6 Months
|77.72%
|YTD
|38.93%
|1 Year
|111.67%
The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|90.63
|Support 1
|88.93
|Resistance 2
|91.47
|Support 2
|88.07
|Resistance 3
|92.33
|Support 3
|87.23
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 48.5% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 32.00 mn & BSE volume was 4.00 mn.
The stock traded in the range of ₹90.59 & ₹88.9 yesterday to end at ₹88.55. The technical trend suggests that although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.
