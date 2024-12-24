NHPC Share Price Live blog for 24 Dec 2024

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC opened at ₹82.88 and closed at ₹81.38, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹82.88 and a low of ₹81.25 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹82,399.42 crore. Over the past year, NHPC has experienced a 52-week high of ₹118.45 and a low of ₹58.35, with a trading volume of 542,031 shares on the BSE.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|82.78
|Support 1
|81.24
|Resistance 2
|83.54
|Support 2
|80.46
|Resistance 3
|84.32
|Support 3
|79.7
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹100.0, 21.95% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹61.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹124.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 37.2% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 542 k.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹82.88 & ₹81.25 yesterday to end at ₹82. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend