NHPC Share Price Live blog for 24 Feb 2025

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC opened at ₹79.92 and closed slightly lower at ₹79.80. The stock reached a high of ₹82.13 and a low of ₹79.57 during the day. NHPC has a market capitalization of ₹80,209.61 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹118.45 and a low of ₹71.01. The BSE volume for the day was 3,367,454 shares, indicating active trading.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|81.52
|Support 1
|78.89
|Resistance 2
|83.15
|Support 2
|77.89
|Resistance 3
|84.15
|Support 3
|76.26
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹92.0, 15.22% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹61.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹124.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|0.00
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 120.72% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 41 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹82.13 & ₹79.57 yesterday to end at ₹79.85. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.