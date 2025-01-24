Hello User
NHPC Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:48 AM IST
NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC stock price went up today, 24 Jan 2025, by 0.93 %. The stock closed at 77.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 78.47 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC opened at 77.34 and closed at 77.75, reflecting a modest gain. The stock reached a high of 79.60 and a low of 77.04 during the day. NHPC's market capitalization stands at 78,813.34 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of 118.45 and a low of 72.19, with a trading volume of 427,630 shares on BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2025, 08:48 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 179.73Support 177.16
Resistance 280.97Support 275.83
Resistance 382.3Support 374.59
24 Jan 2025, 08:34 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 100.0, 27.44% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 61.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 124.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3332
    Buy1112
    Hold1111
    Sell2221
    Strong Sell1112
24 Jan 2025, 08:19 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 19258 k

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 56.76% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 427 k.

24 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC closed at ₹77.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 79.6 & 77.04 yesterday to end at 78.47. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.

