NHPC Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2025

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC opened at ₹77.34 and closed at ₹77.75, reflecting a modest gain. The stock reached a high of ₹79.60 and a low of ₹77.04 during the day. NHPC's market capitalization stands at ₹78,813.34 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of ₹118.45 and a low of ₹72.19, with a trading volume of 427,630 shares on BSE.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|79.73
|Support 1
|77.16
|Resistance 2
|80.97
|Support 2
|75.83
|Resistance 3
|82.3
|Support 3
|74.59
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹100.0, 27.44% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹61.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹124.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 56.76% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 427 k.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹79.6 & ₹77.04 yesterday to end at ₹78.47. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.