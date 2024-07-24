NHPC Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2024

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC's stock opened at ₹108.35 and closed at ₹107.25 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹108.9, while the low was ₹96.75. The market capitalization stood at ₹104,167.01 crore. The 52-week high was ₹118.45 and the 52-week low was ₹47.39. The BSE volume for NHPC shares was 7,840,989.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹95.0, 8.39% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹63.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹126.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 49.18% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 119 mn & BSE volume was 7 mn.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹108.9 & ₹96.75 yesterday to end at ₹103.7. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.