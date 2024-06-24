Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Stock Drops as Market Suffers Losses
LIVE UPDATES

NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Stock Drops as Market Suffers Losses

3 min read . Updated: 24 Jun 2024, 01:03 PM IST
Livemint

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC stock price went down today, 24 Jun 2024, by -0.6 %. The stock closed at 100.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 100.15 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates
NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC's stock price opened at 99.85 and closed at 100.75 on the last day. The high for the day was 100.8, while the low was 99.5. The market capitalization stood at 100651.25 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 117.8 and 44.82 respectively. The BSE volume for NHPC shares was 829225.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jun 2024, 01:03:49 PM IST

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC share price live: Today's Price range

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC stock's low price today was 99.5 and the high price reached was 100.8.

24 Jun 2024, 12:50:36 PM IST

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -40.79% lower than yesterday

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The volume of NHPC traded until 12 AM is down by 40.79% compared to yesterday, while the price was at 100.25, showing a decrease of 0.5%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.

24 Jun 2024, 12:39:00 PM IST

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 100.33 and 99.98 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near hourly support at 99.98 and selling near hourly resistance at 100.33.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1100.33Support 199.93
Resistance 2100.52Support 299.72
Resistance 3100.73Support 399.53
24 Jun 2024, 12:24:23 PM IST

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC Short Term and Long Term Trends

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of NHPC share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

24 Jun 2024, 12:22:49 PM IST

NHPC Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days101.08
10 Days101.83
20 Days102.11
50 Days97.22
100 Days92.44
300 Days74.82
24 Jun 2024, 12:10:51 PM IST

NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC trading at ₹100.15, down -0.6% from yesterday's ₹100.75

NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC share price is at 100.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 99.81 and 101.56 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 99.81 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 101.56 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

24 Jun 2024, 11:46:25 AM IST

NHPC Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -31.69% lower than yesterday

NHPC Share Price Today Live: As of 11 AM, NHPC's trading volume is 31.69% lower than yesterday, while the price is at 99.95, down by 0.79%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

24 Jun 2024, 11:33:06 AM IST

NHPC Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 100.57 and 99.67 levels in the past hour. Traders could potentially use rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 99.67 and selling near the hourly resistance at 100.57.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1100.33Support 199.98
Resistance 2100.52Support 299.82
Resistance 3100.68Support 399.63
24 Jun 2024, 11:20:08 AM IST

NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC closed at ₹100.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 100.8 & 99.5 yesterday to end at 100.75. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

