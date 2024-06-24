NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Stock Drops as Market Suffers Losses

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC's stock price opened at ₹99.85 and closed at ₹100.75 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹100.8, while the low was ₹99.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹100651.25 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹117.8 and ₹44.82 respectively. The BSE volume for NHPC shares was 829225.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC stock's low price today was ₹99.5 and the high price reached was ₹100.8.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The volume of NHPC traded until 12 AM is down by 40.79% compared to yesterday, while the price was at ₹100.25, showing a decrease of 0.5%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 100.33 and 99.98 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near hourly support at 99.98 and selling near hourly resistance at 100.33.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|100.33
|Support 1
|99.93
|Resistance 2
|100.52
|Support 2
|99.72
|Resistance 3
|100.73
|Support 3
|99.53
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of NHPC share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|101.08
|10 Days
|101.83
|20 Days
|102.11
|50 Days
|97.22
|100 Days
|92.44
|300 Days
|74.82
NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC share price is at ₹100.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹99.81 and ₹101.56 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹99.81 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 101.56 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: As of 11 AM, NHPC's trading volume is 31.69% lower than yesterday, while the price is at ₹99.95, down by 0.79%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 100.57 and 99.67 levels in the past hour. Traders could potentially use rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 99.67 and selling near the hourly resistance at 100.57.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|100.33
|Support 1
|99.98
|Resistance 2
|100.52
|Support 2
|99.82
|Resistance 3
|100.68
|Support 3
|99.63
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹100.8 & ₹99.5 yesterday to end at ₹100.75. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.