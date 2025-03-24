Explore
Mon Mar 24 2025 10:31:18
LIVE UPDATES

NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

2 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2025, 10:36 AM IST
Livemint

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC stock price went up today, 24 Mar 2025, by 1.80 %. The stock closed at 82.59 per share. The stock is currently trading at 84.08 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC opened at 80.30 and closed slightly lower at 79.99. The stock reached a high of 84.06 and a low of 80.01 during the day. With a market capitalization of 82,961.94 crore, NHPC's performance reflects its 52-week high of 118.45 and low of 71.01. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,659,690 shares, indicating active market participation.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Mar 2025, 10:36:22 AM IST

NHPC Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

NHPC Live Updates: NHPC touched a high of 84.69 & a low of 83.42 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 184.79Support 183.52
Resistance 285.37Support 282.83
Resistance 386.06Support 382.25
24 Mar 2025, 10:11:37 AM IST

NHPC Live Updates:

24 Mar 2025, 09:53:55 AM IST

NHPC Live Updates: Stock Peers

NHPC Live Updates: Today, NHPC's share price increased by 1.65%, reaching 83.95, while its competitors are experiencing mixed performance. Adani Energy Solutions is seeing a decline, whereas Jsw Energy, Torrent Power, and Sjvn are all gaining. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.45% and 0.55%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Energy Solutions829.0-2.45-0.291347.9588.2599843.48
Jsw Energy563.13.20.57804.95419.198416.85
Nhpc83.951.361.65118.4571.0184328.07
Torrent Power1532.2533.652.252037.351166.077210.62
Sjvn96.921.691.77159.680.538087.57
24 Mar 2025, 09:40:00 AM IST

NHPC Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 2.2%; Futures open interest increased by 1.22%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in NHPC suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

24 Mar 2025, 09:32:17 AM IST

NHPC Live Updates: NHPC trading at ₹84.08, up 1.80% from yesterday's ₹82.59

NHPC Live Updates: NHPC share price is at 84.08 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 80.26 and 84.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 80.26 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 84.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

24 Mar 2025, 09:17:13 AM IST

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC's share price has increased by 2.55% and is currently trading at 84.70. However, over the past year, NHPC shares have declined by 1.83%, also sitting at 84.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23,350.40 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.43%
3 Months2.83%
6 Months-12.77%
YTD2.32%
1 Year-1.83%
24 Mar 2025, 08:47:07 AM IST

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 184.33Support 180.26
Resistance 286.25Support 278.11
Resistance 388.4Support 376.19
24 Mar 2025, 08:30:34 AM IST

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 92.0, 11.39% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 61.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 124.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4443
    Buy0.000.000.001
    Hold2221
    Sell1112
    Strong Sell1111
24 Mar 2025, 08:18:08 AM IST

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC volume yesterday was 49 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 21126 k

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 135.48% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 48 mn & BSE volume was 1659 k.

24 Mar 2025, 08:02:14 AM IST

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC closed at ₹79.99 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 84.06 & 80.01 yesterday to end at 82.59. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.

