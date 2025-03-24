NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC opened at ₹80.30 and closed slightly lower at ₹79.99. The stock reached a high of ₹84.06 and a low of ₹80.01 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹82,961.94 crore, NHPC's performance reflects its 52-week high of ₹118.45 and low of ₹71.01. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,659,690 shares, indicating active market participation.
NHPC Live Updates: NHPC touched a high of 84.69 & a low of 83.42 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|84.79
|Support 1
|83.52
|Resistance 2
|85.37
|Support 2
|82.83
|Resistance 3
|86.06
|Support 3
|82.25
NHPC Live Updates: Today, NHPC's share price increased by 1.65%, reaching ₹83.95, while its competitors are experiencing mixed performance. Adani Energy Solutions is seeing a decline, whereas Jsw Energy, Torrent Power, and Sjvn are all gaining. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.45% and 0.55%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Energy Solutions
|829.0
|-2.45
|-0.29
|1347.9
|588.25
|99843.48
|Jsw Energy
|563.1
|3.2
|0.57
|804.95
|419.1
|98416.85
|Nhpc
|83.95
|1.36
|1.65
|118.45
|71.01
|84328.07
|Torrent Power
|1532.25
|33.65
|2.25
|2037.35
|1166.0
|77210.62
|Sjvn
|96.92
|1.69
|1.77
|159.6
|80.5
|38087.57
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in NHPC suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
NHPC Live Updates: NHPC share price is at ₹84.08 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹80.26 and ₹84.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹80.26 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 84.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC's share price has increased by 2.55% and is currently trading at ₹84.70. However, over the past year, NHPC shares have declined by 1.83%, also sitting at ₹84.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23,350.40 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.43%
|3 Months
|2.83%
|6 Months
|-12.77%
|YTD
|2.32%
|1 Year
|-1.83%
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|84.33
|Support 1
|80.26
|Resistance 2
|86.25
|Support 2
|78.11
|Resistance 3
|88.4
|Support 3
|76.19
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹92.0, 11.39% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹61.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹124.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 135.48% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 48 mn & BSE volume was 1659 k.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹84.06 & ₹80.01 yesterday to end at ₹82.59. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.